Hockey continues a trip to New York this weekend with Union





SCHENECTADY, ​​New York – The Nanooks hockey team seems to be warming up further at RV/No. 19 Union College this weekend. They visit Achilles Rink for a match with the 6-1-0 Garnet Chargers. Friday November 8

at camper/no. 19 Union

3:00 PM AKST | Achilles track | Schenectady, NY View here | Listen here | Live stats Saturday November 9

at camper/no. 19 Union

12:00 noon AKST | Achilles track | Schenectady, NY View here | Listen here | Live stats Last timeout

Alaska continues their road trip through New York after a 1-0-1 performance at Clarkson on November 1-2 in Potsdam, NY. On the first night, the Nanooks earned a 3-1 win with three unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Chase Dafoe tied the game in the second 15:54 in the stanza before Cade Ahrenholz scored an unassisted game-winner 3:44 into the third before Kyle Gaffney picked up an empty netter. In game two, the Nanooks fell behind again, but fought back. Clarkson grabbed the first two goals of the evening to take a 2–0 lead into the first intermission. Kyle Gaffney scored his second goal of the weekend to get Alaska on the board before the Golden Knights extended their lead to 3-1 10 seconds into the third. Not even a minute later, Matt Hubbarde pulled the 'Nooks within one earlier Matt Rickards the first goal in blue and gold tied the score 12:16 into the third. Nicholas Grabko made one save in OT through 19 in the evening to help the Nanooks play to a 3-3 tie on night two. Looking ahead

After the trip to New York, the Nanooks return to their home state, but make a pit stop in Anchorage for a series with the UAA Seawolves. This will be the first match in the 2024-25 Alaska Airlines Governor's Cup. After a bye week, the Nanooks head to Minneapolis for a Thanksgiving game with the Golden Gophers. They finish the majority of their 2024-25 schedule with Augustana at home on Dec. 6-7 during their return to the Carlson Center and the Kwik-Trip Holiday Face-Off on Dec. 28-29. #NookNotes The Nanooks are led by four 'Nooks with four points. Chase Dafoe , Kyle Gaffney , Matt Hubbarde And Broten Sabo all have scored two assists and two goals for four points.

, , And all have scored two assists and two goals for four points. Hubbarde leads the Nanooks with 0.66 points per game and leads the way for Alaska.

Chase Dafoe ranks 39th in NCAA DI hockey with 68 faceoff wins. He is 68-63 (.519%) in the faceoff circle.

ranks 39th in NCAA DI hockey with 68 faceoff wins. He is 68-63 (.519%) in the faceoff circle. William Lawson Body is tied with him with a .519 winning percentage in the circle; Lawson-Body is 55-51 in the circle.

is tied with him with a .519 winning percentage in the circle; Lawson-Body is 55-51 in the circle. Hubbarde was efficient with his SOG this season, scoring two goals on six SOG for a shooting percentage of .333.

Broten Sabo is currently on a four-game scoring streak with a point in each game since Oct. 18 at Notre Dame. At ND he scored a goal in every game and at Clarkson he scored an assist in every game.

is currently on a four-game scoring streak with a point in each game since Oct. 18 at Notre Dame. At ND he scored a goal in every game and at Clarkson he scored an assist in every game. His second goal in South Bend was the winning goal in the Nanooks' 1-0 victory.

Nicholas Grabko is seventh in the country with its lone shutout win. He also ranks 32nd in the country with his .920 save percentage and 35th in GAA with a 2.24.

is seventh in the country with its lone shutout win. He also ranks 32nd in the country with his .920 save percentage and 35th in GAA with a 2.24. 16 Nanooks have scored a point this season, eight of whom are newcomers/rookies.

Alaska has blocked 108 shots this season (13.50/game) – William Lawson Body leads the team with 14. Peyton dish And Carson Reed join him in double figures with 11.

leads the team with 14. And join him in double figures with 11. The Nanooks scored their first power play goal of the season in game two at Clarkson. They opened 0-30 the year before Kyle Gaffney she got on the board on their 31st chance of the season.

she got on the board on their 31st chance of the season. Nicholas Grabko has been the staple of the net for the 'Nooks. On October 31, he was named NCAA DI Independent Co-Goalie of the Month, following a month in which he posted a 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage. He ended the month with a 37-save shutout of No. 18/18 Notre Dame.

has been the staple of the net for the 'Nooks. On October 31, he was named NCAA DI Independent Co-Goalie of the Month, following a month in which he posted a 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage. He ended the month with a 37-save shutout of No. 18/18 Notre Dame. He is the first Nanooks player to earn a monthly award since Matt Radomsky was named HCA Goalie of the Month in December 2022.

Kyle Gaffney currently on a two-game scoring streak. He also officiated the Nanooks' first multi-point game on November 2 at Clarkson, scoring a goal and an assist in the 3–3 draw.

currently on a two-game scoring streak. He also officiated the Nanooks' first multi-point game on November 2 at Clarkson, scoring a goal and an assist in the 3–3 draw. Chase Dafoe joins him in a two-game points streak with a goal in game one at Clarkson and an assist in game two.

joins him in a two-game points streak with a goal in game one at Clarkson and an assist in game two. As a unit, the Nanooks average 12.63 penalty minutes per game and 4.75 penalty minutes per game. Their opponents spend an average of 16 minutes in the penalty area and are whistled for one more penalty per match (5.75). Meet the Opponents – Union Garnet Chargers Entering this weekend's matchup, Union is receiving votes in the USCHO.com poll and is ranked No. 20 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's Colleg Hockey Poll. This is the first time they have been ranked since January 7, 2019.

The Garnet Chargers have started the season 6-1-0. Their only loss came to Boston Univ. who has been in the rankings all season.

Union scores an average of 4.0 goals per game and outshoots opponents with almost 10 shots per game. The power play converts 21.9 percent with seven goals in 32 chances.

The Garnet Chargers are one of the top teams in this year's matchup and are currently ranked third in the country with a 56.9 percent winning percentage. Junior Parker Lindauer and freshman Drew Sutton each have 66 wins to lead the team.

The Union offense is led by freshman Ben Muthersbaugh. The rookie has 13 points (6-7-13) in seven games. Just last week, he was named the ECAC Hockey #Bitcoin Rookie of the Week, the ECAC Hockey #Bitcoin Rookie of the Month, the ECAC Hockey Forward of the Month presented by Bluebird Hotels, and the Hockey Commissioners Association National Rookie of the Month .

Junior John Prokop leads the defensive efforts for Union with six points (3-3-6) in seven games, a +11 rating and seven blocked shots. Prokop has already been honored once this season as ECAC Hockey Defender of the Week and was the Conference's Defender of the Month for October. Union is holding the opposition to 2.7 goals per game and the team has blocked 75 shots so far in the young season. Follow the 'Corners IG – @NanooksHockey

X – @NanooksHockey

FB – Alaska Nanooks Hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alaskananooks.com/news/2024/11/7/mens-ice-hockey-hockey-continues-new-york-trip-with-union-this-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos