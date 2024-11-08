The World Hopes Week & Challenge 2024 is coming to an end in Asuncion





World Hopes Week concluded with an exciting Challenge tournament in Asuncion, Paraguay. After a week of hard training and fantastic collaboration between the coaches, the Challenge tournament provided an exciting conclusion to the ITTF talent identification activity. World Hopes Week gathered the world's best talent for a week of training and competition led by head coaches Eva Jeler and Martin Ostermann. Representatives from all continents went through a continental qualification or were selected via wildcards to participate in this prestigious activity. The training was very good. We coaches really enjoyed it, and so did the children. It was very well organized by the Paraguayan Federation, everything was perfect. The coaches learned a lot, so thank you Eva, thank you Martin and thank you ITTF. Raymond Zhaowei Zhang, Canadian coach Training sessions in the venue were supplemented by educational sessions, led by the head coaches and IITF Head of Sustainability Karine Teow, who provided coaches with an introduction to the sustainability approaches to use when working with high-level young athletes. On the free afternoon, the Paraguayan Table Tennis Federation organized a visit to the CONMEBOL Football Museum, which showcased the history and strength of South American football, which the players thoroughly enjoyed. The last day of training was used to prepare for the final tournament, the Hopes Challenge, which started on Wednesday afternoon with the boys and girls group rounds. The format of the Challenge has been revised. to keep the excitement going during the group matches. All matches were played over 4 games, with a golden point deciding the match point at 10-10. Each match counted for one point, and the final number of points after the group stage determined progression to the quarter-finals. In the event of a tie, the mutual scores would decide. Tensions ran high when Canada's Cindy Zhu and Uganda's Patience Anyango, who had drawn their match, scored the same number of points after the group stage. A deciding set was played, tightly contested and eventually won 11:8 by Cindy, securing her place in the quarter-finals. In the boys' groups, no deciding set was needed to secure passage to the quarter-finals. New Zealand's Eli Ho first faced Stefan Bonchev of Bulgaria in the quarter-finals and then Pietro Campagna of Italy in the semi-finals to reach the final. His opponent Alexander Malov of Spain defeated Chirag Pradhan of the US to reach the semi-finals before beating Faiz Hizir of Malaysia. The final was an exciting match, which was won by Eli Ho after three exciting sets. In the girls' draw, Dania Hafis of Malaysia defeated Cindy Zhu and Lisa Zhao of France en route to the final, while Abigail Yu of the US beat Dania's compatriot Choo Ke Ying and Albane Rochut of France to reach the final. Ultimately, Dania emerged victorious, her fighting spirit continuing from training to competition. The Hopes program is really good, and the US team here was strong, with one of our girls, Abigail Yu, competing in the finals here in Paraguay Qi Wei, US coach The Malaysian players performed well and they also had the opportunity to meet many different players with different styles, which is a very good experience for them to be exposed to this. So we hope that ITTF will continue to offer these types of opportunities. Leong Chee Feng, Malaysian coach Our thanks go to FPTM for organizing an excellent World Hopes Week & Challenge, and to all participants for creating an engaging and inspiring environment. All information about the results of the World Hopes Challenge can be found on the Hopes program page: https://www.ittf.com/hpd/programmes/athletes/hopes-program-2/ General news High performance and development

