Experience and confidence ensure that field hockey reaches the quarter-finals against NDA





November 7, 2024 – Story and photos by Joshua Ross For the second year in a row, the Hingham hockey team is in the quarterfinals of the MIAA D2 State Tournament. Last year's team went further than any other team in team history when they played in the Final Four. The experience gained by the young team during the 2023 run is now paying off. “I think Malden Catholic won their first tournament match last round,” coach Susan Petrie said. 'I said a few years ago that we were. Now we know what it feels like. We are seasoned veterans. We have the confidence. The nerves are no longer there as often as in the past. Even in the last game where Mansfield scored first on us, it doesn't matter. The girls are not fooled. They remain calm. We try different combinations and if one girl doesn't work out, we go in different directions.” Unlike their first match of the tournament, the Harborwomen scored first on a penalty corner shot by junior captain Ryan Hallisley six minutes into the match. Junior Sam Ruddick made it 2-0 before MC cut the lead to one. It remained that way until junior Sammy Price added the insurance goal in the second half and Hingham's defense took over as usual, shutting down their opponents for the rest of the game. It would be difficult to pinpoint one theme that stands out for this team this season, but something that has certainly carried over from the regular season to the postseason is the goal distribution, as seen last night. Three goals scored by three different players. “It's so important because everyone on the team is trusted and everyone works so hard,” explains captain Siena Brackett when asked about goal scoring. “It's not just a few people on the team who make all the plays, it's really everyone on the field. When shots are fired, everyone is consistent and that is reflected in our score.” Petrie says her four seniors have led by example and created a winning culture for the program. “I really have to give credit to my four seniors,” Petrie boasted after the game. “Their leadership was so outstanding. Again, they help in different positions – I have a goalkeeper, I have a striker and I have a midfielder, so they can really help the other girls, especially the younger girls in that position, and it is really going to help us progress. ” After Hingham's game, Notre Dame secured a spot in the quarterfinals by hosting a cross-town match at NDA on Saturday at 1 p.m. “We'd like a short bus ride,” Petrie joked. “We'll enjoy tonight and get to work tomorrow.” GAME PHOTOS

