Olympic breakdancer receives special Sports Elite Award





Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The Taiwanese dancer who competed in the first Olympic break event at the 2024 Paris Games has been named as the special recipient of this year's Sports Elite Award, the Sports Administration announced Thursday in Taipei . Breakdancer Sun Chen (), also known as B-Boy Quake, will receive the special award at this year's Sports Elite Awards ceremony on December 20 for earning one of the 16 spots in the Olympic B-Boy competition, according to the Sports Administration, which administers the awards. Although Sun failed to advance to the quarter-finals in Paris, he won the Outbreak Europe competition in Slovakia on August 25, two weeks after making his Olympic debut. Meanwhile, former Chinese Taipei Boxing Association president Lee Wu-nan, 82, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for the reforms he introduced during his term and for promoting the sport among students and women, the government said . This year's ceremony will feature six further Sports Elite Awards, with several medalists from the Paris Olympics competing for the honours. Among them will be Taiwanese athletes who won gold medals — Lin Yu-ting () in women's boxing and Wang Chi-lin () and Lee Yang () in men's badminton doubles) and five bronze medals in Paris. Lin was nominated in the best female athlete category, along with two Olympic bronze medalists in women's boxing and two silver medalists in the Paralympic table tennis table, while Wang and Lee were nominated in the best sports team category. “The athletes' performances were good this year, and the people of Taiwan have seen their hard work,” Hung Chih-chang, deputy director general of the Sports Administration, said at a press conference held to announce the winners of the special to announce prices and regular prices. nominees for awards. Gymnast Tang Chia-hung (), who took home his first Olympic medal, bronze in the men's high bar, was nominated in the best male athlete and best sportsmanship categories, while his coach Weng Shih-hang () was nominated in the category best coach category. Taiwan's silver medalist in the men's table tennis team in Paris, 19-year-old Kao Cheng-jui (), has also been nominated in two categories: best male athlete and best novice athlete. A total of 126 entries were submitted this year, the administration said. (By Li Chien-chung and Kay Liu) End item/ls

