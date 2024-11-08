Female Cricket Learning Lab with Hayley Silver-Holmes and Dan Marsh





In a first for female Tasmanian cricketers in the state, Cricket Tasmania is inviting all coaches, captains and future leaders of our game to a Live T20 Scenario Session during a Hobart Hurricanes match on November 21. Facilitated by CT High Performance staff along with Dan Marsh, Australian Women's Assistant Coach and Current Hurricanes player Hayley Silver-Holmes, participants in the learning laboratory will have exclusive access to some of the brightest minds in Tasmanian cricket. During their match against the Melbourne Renegades, participants will have free match entry and the opportunity to watch the game from a corporate suite, learn informally through conversations about cricket tactics, work through real life, in game situations with Marsh and Silver-Holmes as they connect with other female cricketers, coaches and aspiring coaches. This exciting opportunity requires no additional commitments beyond attending this match and offers like-minded cricket fans the chance to collaborate on T20 cricket tactics and trends in the game. A light dinner and drinks will be provided as part of the Learning Lab, but places are limited and limits may apply per club. Thursday 21st November Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Ninja Stadium 6:30 PM – until end of match Live T20 Scenario Session during WBBL Facilitated by CT High Performance employees and special guests: Hayley Silver-Holmes – Current Hurricanes WBBL Dan Marsh Australian women's assistant coach What it is: Free match entry and ability to watch the game from a corporate suite Informal learning (an opportunity to discuss cricket tactics with other cricket enthusiasts and learn from each other and Hayley and Dan) Work through real life, in game situations, with Hayley and Dan to gain a better understanding of current T20 game tactics Connect with other female cricketers, coaches and aspiring coaches



As this match is a double header, participants are welcome early, but the tactical session does not start until 6.30pm. Who is it for: Women currently coaching or captaining within CTPL, Cricket North, Cricket North West. Or Current or former female players interested in coaching at CTPL level / Cricket North & North West or current or former players interested in expanding their tactical T20 knowledge. Or Women with a Representative Coach (L2) or High-Performance Coach (L3) diploma or who want to work towards this level in the next 12 months. Registration closing: Thursday, November 14 Confirmation of a place is Friday 15 November.

