Sports
Maple Grove crushes Edina in Minnesota Class 6A high school football quarterfinals (11/7/2024)
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. The No. 1 seed Maple Grove Crimson (11-0) defeated the No. 3 seed Edina Hornets (8-3) 42-12 in the 2024 Minnesota High School Football Class 6A quarterfinals on Thursday at Park Center Secondary school.
This page will be updated with a full final summary.
The winner will play the winner of Shakopee and Mounds View in the MSHSL semifinals at US Bank Stadium on November 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Maple Grove vs. Edina live score updates
The teams are on the field and the match will start soon.
First quarter updates
Edina receives the opening kickoff and we are on our way.
INTERCEPTION FOR MAPLE GROVE! Brayden Dozier intercepts Edina quarterback Mason West in Crimson territory. The match is tied at zero with six minutes to go.
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! Running back Charles Langama breaks multiple tackles on his way to an 18-yard touchdown. Maple Grove leads 7-0 with 3:04 to go.
INTERCEPTION MAPLE GROVE! Dozier grabs another interception, this one contested, to give the Crimson the ball on their own 21-yard line with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Maple Grove 7, Edina 0
Second quarter updates
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! Oliver Walseth gets a slant from quarterback Kaden Harney that he runs in for a 29-yard touchdown. PAT is good. Maple Grove 14, Edina 0 with 9:41 remaining.
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! After a 55-yard Charles Langama run, Harney finishes the drive with a quarterback sneak. PAT is good. Maple Grove leads 21-0 with 5:27 to go.
HALF TIME: Maple Forest 21, Edina 0
At halftime, Edina has 43 rushing yards and 84 passing yards, and Maple Grove has 147 rushing yards and 134 passing yards.
Third quarter updates
The teams are back on the field to warm up for the second half.
Maple Grove receives the second half kickoff and we are on our way.
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! Bo Draheim takes the fullback dive for a 1-yard touchdown after Patrick Wright made a long run. PAT is good. Maple Grove leads 28-0 with 10:28 left in the third quarter.
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! Draheim catches a 30-yard touchdown pass. PAT is good. Maple Grove leads 35-0 with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
TOUCHDOWN EDINA! Chase Bjorgaard finishes a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown. The Hornets are unable to convert the 2-point conversion. Maple Grove leads 35-6 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
END THIRD QUARTER: Maple Forest 35, Edina 6
Fourth quarter updates
TOUCHDOWN MAPLE GROVE! Wright runs up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown. PAT is good. Maple Grove leads 42-6 with 10:18 remaining.
TOUCHDOWN EDINA! Mayer Swinney catches a six-yard touchdown from Mason West. The 2-point conversion is not good. Maple Grove leads 42-12 with 7:16 remaining.
Final: Maple Forest 42, Edina 12
