Men's hockey kicks off November with a trip to Bentley

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT Men's Hockey team travels to Bentley for a Friday-Saturday Atlantic Hockey America doubleheader with the Falcons. The showdowns are at 7:00 PM and 4:00 PM respectively.

The Tigers look to shake off a four-game deficit, the longest since 2018-19, after last Wednesday's 4-1 loss at Niagara. Bentley recently won a home-and-home series with Sacred Heart, recording a 4-2 home win and a 6-4 road victory respectively last Friday and Saturday.

TIGER REWIND

RIT returns to action after an eight-day hiatus and a 4-1 loss to Niagara two Wednesdays ago. The Purple Eagles scored with eight minutes left in the first period and then scored twice in a seven-second span early in a three-goal second period to put the game out of reach. Junior defender Xavier Lapointe scored the lone Tiger goal, converting a 4-on-3 power play opportunity with 10:37 left in the third period with no assists from senior forward Tanner Andreas and sophomore forward Tyler Fukakusa . First-year goalkeeper Jakub Krbecek made 35 saves – his second-highest total behind the 43 he made in the 2-1 OT setback against Bowling Green (Oct. 19) – in his fifth start of the season.

SIMON TURNS ON THE LAMP

RIT junior forward Simon Isabelle leads the Tigers and is tied for second in Atlantic Hockey with five goals, and is tied for the team lead with seven points this season. He saw a team-high three-game goal streak end in the loss at Niagara, but is still enjoying another career year after finishing the 2023-24 season with 18 points, eight goals and 10 assists – all personal bests.

SIMON SAYS LEAVE THE PUCK

Isabelle also entered the week ranked fifth nationally with 105 faceoff wins and of the 13 players who entered the week with at least 90 faceoff wins, she ranked first with a winning percentage of .629. Isabelle won a career-high 18-of-26 (.692) draws in the 3-2 win over Clarkson, before winning 18-of-23 (.783) faceoffs in the 2-1 Bowling Green setback . He had a seven-game streak of double-digit faceoff wins, starting the season broken after the loss at Niagara.

ONE PURPOSE BLUES

Four of the Tigers' six defeats this season have been by one goal, including the first three setbacks during their current four-match deficit, while Mercyhurst also scored an empty net goal in the 4-2 win on October 11.

FIFTY SPOT

Senior forward Tanner Andreas scored his 50th career point in last week's game against Niagara. He is tied for the season with seven points (3G/4A) and currently leads all Tigers in career scoring with 20 goals and 30 assists over the last four years. Classmate/linemate Grady Hobbs is one behind on 49 points on 26 goals and 23 assists.

HELPING HAND

Graduate Student Transfer Nick Cafarelli leads the Tigers with six assists and is tied for third with seven points. He scored his second career multi-assist game and first in a RIT jersey with two helpers in the 4-2 win over Mercyhurst.

SPREAD THE LOVE

Junior defender Xavier Lapointe became the 12th RIT player to score a goal this season and is one of 16 of 23 skaters on the squad with a point in eight games entering the weekend series at Bentley.

SAVINGS ACCOUNT

Freshmen Jakub Krbecek 's finished as the Atlantic Hockey leader in October with a .921 save percentage and 34.8 saves per game, while ranking fourth with 174 saves in just five games. He stopped better than 30 shots in each of his five starts and totaled a career-high 43 saves in the 2-1 OT loss to Bowling Green (October 19), the fifth-highest single-game total in the country this year and also stopped 35 shots in a 4-1 setback at Niagara (Oct. 30). Krbecek won the first of two straight AHA Rookie of the Week honors after making 32 saves in a 3-2 win over Clarkson (October 6), winning his first collegiate start.

PRECURSORS

RIT's 5-4 loss to Colgate (Oct. 25) marked only the second time in 45 games over the past three seasons that the Tigers lost as they built a multi-goal lead. RIT was 41-0-2 when leading by more than one goal since letting 2-0 and 3-1 leads slip in a 4-3 loss to Union in the 2022-23 season opener (Oct. 1).

CONGRATULATIONS

RIT celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first season of play at the Gene Polisseni Center during the Colgate games. After officially opening their doors on September 18, 2014, the Tigers defeated St. Lawrence 5-2 on October 10 in their first game at the GPC.