Sports
Men's hockey kicks off November with a trip to Bentley
ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT Men's Hockey team travels to Bentley for a Friday-Saturday Atlantic Hockey America doubleheader with the Falcons. The showdowns are at 7:00 PM and 4:00 PM respectively.
The Tigers look to shake off a four-game deficit, the longest since 2018-19, after last Wednesday's 4-1 loss at Niagara. Bentley recently won a home-and-home series with Sacred Heart, recording a 4-2 home win and a 6-4 road victory respectively last Friday and Saturday.
FOLLOW LIVE
Watch: Flohockey.tv
Local audio: WITR 89.7 FM or FOX Sports 1280 AM
Web audio: witr.rit.edu or foxsports1280.iheart.com
PxP/color:Ed Trefzger, Matt Campbell
Live stats: http://www.bentleyfalcons.com/mhockey
TIGER REWIND
RIT returns to action after an eight-day hiatus and a 4-1 loss to Niagara two Wednesdays ago. The Purple Eagles scored with eight minutes left in the first period and then scored twice in a seven-second span early in a three-goal second period to put the game out of reach. Junior defender Xavier Lapointe scored the lone Tiger goal, converting a 4-on-3 power play opportunity with 10:37 left in the third period with no assists from senior forward Tanner Andreas and sophomore forward Tyler Fukakusa. First-year goalkeeper Jakub Krbecek made 35 saves – his second-highest total behind the 43 he made in the 2-1 OT setback against Bowling Green (Oct. 19) – in his fifth start of the season.
SIMON TURNS ON THE LAMP
RIT junior forward Simon Isabelle leads the Tigers and is tied for second in Atlantic Hockey with five goals, and is tied for the team lead with seven points this season. He saw a team-high three-game goal streak end in the loss at Niagara, but is still enjoying another career year after finishing the 2023-24 season with 18 points, eight goals and 10 assists – all personal bests.
SIMON SAYS LEAVE THE PUCK
Isabelle also entered the week ranked fifth nationally with 105 faceoff wins and of the 13 players who entered the week with at least 90 faceoff wins, she ranked first with a winning percentage of .629. Isabelle won a career-high 18-of-26 (.692) draws in the 3-2 win over Clarkson, before winning 18-of-23 (.783) faceoffs in the 2-1 Bowling Green setback . He had a seven-game streak of double-digit faceoff wins, starting the season broken after the loss at Niagara.
ONE PURPOSE BLUES
Four of the Tigers' six defeats this season have been by one goal, including the first three setbacks during their current four-match deficit, while Mercyhurst also scored an empty net goal in the 4-2 win on October 11.
FIFTY SPOT
Senior forward Tanner Andreas scored his 50th career point in last week's game against Niagara. He is tied for the season with seven points (3G/4A) and currently leads all Tigers in career scoring with 20 goals and 30 assists over the last four years. Classmate/linemate Grady Hobbs is one behind on 49 points on 26 goals and 23 assists.
HELPING HAND
Graduate Student Transfer Nick Cafarelli leads the Tigers with six assists and is tied for third with seven points. He scored his second career multi-assist game and first in a RIT jersey with two helpers in the 4-2 win over Mercyhurst.
SPREAD THE LOVE
Junior defender Xavier Lapointe became the 12th RIT player to score a goal this season and is one of 16 of 23 skaters on the squad with a point in eight games entering the weekend series at Bentley.
SAVINGS ACCOUNT
Freshmen Jakub Krbecek's finished as the Atlantic Hockey leader in October with a .921 save percentage and 34.8 saves per game, while ranking fourth with 174 saves in just five games. He stopped better than 30 shots in each of his five starts and totaled a career-high 43 saves in the 2-1 OT loss to Bowling Green (October 19), the fifth-highest single-game total in the country this year and also stopped 35 shots in a 4-1 setback at Niagara (Oct. 30). Krbecek won the first of two straight AHA Rookie of the Week honors after making 32 saves in a 3-2 win over Clarkson (October 6), winning his first collegiate start.
PRECURSORS
RIT's 5-4 loss to Colgate (Oct. 25) marked only the second time in 45 games over the past three seasons that the Tigers lost as they built a multi-goal lead. RIT was 41-0-2 when leading by more than one goal since letting 2-0 and 3-1 leads slip in a 4-3 loss to Union in the 2022-23 season opener (Oct. 1).
CONGRATULATIONS
RIT celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first season of play at the Gene Polisseni Center during the Colgate games. After officially opening their doors on September 18, 2014, the Tigers defeated St. Lawrence 5-2 on October 10 in their first game at the GPC.
|
Sources
2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2024/11/7/mens-hockey-starts-november-with-trip-to-bentley.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's US election campaigns unfolded | BBC News
- How the healthcare industry is responding to a second Trump term
- Friends of India Quad Cities organize the annual Diwali celebration
- Mass Effect will be adapted into a television series by Amazon MGM
- PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Fantasy Hockey Schedule Hacks – Lineup Picks, November Stacks
- Brian Cox urges artists to fly the flag of truth after Trump's victory | US elections 2024
- China is trying to recover its economy. Trump could derail these plans
- I don't need your help talking to Donald Trump – POLITICO
- Women's tennis closes Fall Slate with CCU Battle at the Beach
- White voters “showed up in every battleground . . .”
- A USU geoscientist has been awarded an NSF grant to study earthquake precursors