Cricket Australia today announced the coaching staff for the 2024 Prime Ministers XI match against India at Manuka Oval, starting on Saturday, October 30.

The coaching team will be led by Tim Paine and supported by Canberra locals, Cricket ACTs themselves, Erin Osborne and Jason McNally.

Tim Paine is a former Australian cricketer who also captained the Australian Test Team from 2018 to 2021. A right-hand batsmen and wicketkeeper of the highest order, Paine was an integral part of Australian cricket.

Paine was elevated to 46etest captain of Australia after one of the most controversial times in Australian cricket history. Paine took over the role of captain in 2018 after former captain Steve Smith was stepped down following the highly publicized ball-tampering controversy in South Africa. Paine had the almost impossible task of restoring the Australian cricket team's popularity after one of its darkest days and is now tasked with coaching the Prime Minister's 11th team.

I think for a young coach like me, any opportunity to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I'm looking forward to that. I'm also looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers in Australia, so it will be a lot of fun. Paine said

Erin Osborne is the current coach of the ACT Meteors and also manages the female pathways programs. Osborne has an astonishing knowledge of cricket that will provide Paine with valuable insights and strategies to take on one of the world's best cricket teams packed with superstars.

I'm looking forward to getting to know his brain and learning as much as I can from him. Osborne said of assisting Paine.

I'm super excited, I don't have much experience working in the male space yet; I spent a year here with the Comets and I really enjoyed it. I just want to learn as much as I can, and then also play my role as an assistant coach and yes, I think I help the players prepare as best as possible for this match of two days and nights. I'm really looking forward to it, it will be a huge learning curve, not only for me, but I'm sure the whole team is one that we will embrace and learn as much as possible. She added.

Paine and Osborne will be joined by current Cricket ACT High Performance Coach, Jason McNally, to tackle India's might. McNally is an experienced cricket figure and head of cricket development at the prestigious Radford College in Canberra. McNally, an expert in fast bowling and human movement, will add the extra dimension to the PMs XI team to help Paine and Osborne get the best out of the players.

I'm really excited about it and I didn't think I would get that opportunity to work with the next group of international cricketers and I think it will be a learning experience for me. Fingers crossed from my perspective as a fast bowling coach, I hope the fast bowlers will make a huge impact; throw the ball up, swing it around and find some edges. said McNally.

Canberra welcomes the world-class Indian cricket team to Manuka Oval for the first-ever day/night pink ball match in the nation's capital. After the defeat against New Zealand, the Indian team will look to make amends for their recent whitewash defeat as they play against the pink ball under the lights ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series at Adelaide Oval from Friday, December 6 .

Hopefully they will approach it with some of their best players, and they have some of the best players in the world. They struggled when they played against the pink ball in the test in Adelaide, so hopefully for the games and the cricket fans of Canberra, we get to see some of the best players in the world like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some of Hopefully their best players will be on display, which will be great for people to come and watch and also a great experience for the Australian boys who will be playing against them, Paine explained.

This will be a huge draw and a step in the right direction for cricket in Canberra, believes Jason McNally.

Canberra is being exposed to that level of cricket, which shows we can put on a show. I think it can be a huge advertisement for cricket in Canberra and that's what I'm looking forward to.

