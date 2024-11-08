Which channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? How to watch





Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens seem to stay warm as they go up and down Cincinnati Bengals Week 10 starts on Thursday evening. After an 0-2 start, Baltimore has won six of seven games behind MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and is coming off a defeat of the Denver Broncos that made the Ravens perhaps the leading contender for Kansas City in the AFC. The Bengals have righted themselves somewhat after an 0-3 start, but even after a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, who improved their record to 4-5, they still have work to do to compete in the playoffs pursuit. Baltimore is a 6-point home favorite with an over-under of 53 points. That's the highest over-under in the league this week, so a shootout is expected. Who's playing Thursday Night Football tonight? The NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals And Baltimore Ravens will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. How can you watch Thursday Night Football tonight? The Bengals vs. Ravens is streaming on Amazon Prime. What time is Thursday Night Football this week? The Bengals at Ravens game starts at 6:15 PM MT/7:15 PM CT. Thursday night football announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the M&T Bank Stadium booth, and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Who will win Thursday night football? The Ravens are a 6-point road favorite over the Bengals NFL Week 10 Odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Baltimore is at -275 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is at +220. The over/under is set at 53 points. Bengals vs. Ravens injury report Cincinnati Bengals TheBengalshope was expected to get star receiver Tee Higgins back after missing the last two weeks with a quadriceps injury, but he was listed as questionable along with fellow wideout Charlie Jones (groin). Starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. missed Sunday's game with a right knee injury but hopes to return. Baltimore Ravens The Ravens will be without tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion), while cornerback Jalyn Armor-Davis (knee) is questionable. While Jackson (knee) returned to full practice, running backs Keaton Mitchell (knee) and Rasheen Ali (ankle) are questionable. Bengals vs. Ravens predictions The line: Ravens 30, Bengals 23. With a 6-point line and an over-under of 53, the expected outcome is a Ravens win of 30-23 or 30-24. Bookies.com: Bet on the Ravens covering against the Bengals Bill Speros writes: “The schedule makers thought they had a 'winner takes the AFC North' showdown when this game was scheduled in May. Instead, the Ravens (6-3) need a win to keep pace with Pittsburgh for a chance at success.” Winning the Cincinnati division “has a path” in the playoffs at 4-5, but that path ends Thursday. These teams are combined at 14-4, which is why the 50-point total rises to 52.5 on a Thursday night. Even with the Ravens worst in the NFL, Lamar Jackson had the Ravens smoking against what was the top defense in the NFL on Sunday in Denver & Company won't be able to keep up the pace. We recorded this in five straight games against the Bengals.” Dime for sports betting: Ravens 33.3, Bengals 26.8 The site's formula predicts the Ravens will win the NFL Week 10 matchup against the Bengals. ESPN: Ravens have a 70.1% chance of beating the Bengals on Thursday Night Football The site gives the Bengals a 29.6% chance of winning the NFL Week 10 game, with a 0.3% chance of a tie. Dimers: Ravens 24, Bengals 22 It reads: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Bengals a 42% chance of winning, while the Ravens have a 58% chance of winning.” Bret Bloomquist can be reached at [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on X. Reuters contributed to this report.

