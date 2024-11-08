Women's Tennis Opens ITA Sectionals Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





ATHENS, Ga. Four Yellow Jackets competed in the first day of the ITA Sectional Championships at the University of Georgia on Thursday. The elite tournament, which serves as a direct qualifier for the NCAA Individual Championships, featured two rounds of singles and the opening round of doubles at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Play started in the morning with the doubles round of 16. Tech had two doubles teams in the highly competitive tournament. Coming off a quarterfinal finish at the ITA Southeast Regionals, Techs duo of Seen Roach And Alejandra Cruz continued their strong fall with an outright victory over Indiana's Lara Schneider and Nicole Teodosescu. After dominating the first set 6-0, Cruz and Roach battled to a tiebreak in the second set, taking the win 6-0, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday. Also competing in doubles, Kate Sharabura And Scarlett Nicholson lost a competitive match to Xavier's Elizabeth Pendergast and Emily Flowers, 7-6 (5), 6-2. In the afternoon there were two rounds of singles, followed by doubles. Nicholson was victorious in the opening round of 32, but could not maintain the momentum in the round of 16. In the opening round of the main draw, Nicholson handled Tulane's Summer Chandler in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, but fell in round of 16 action, 6-1, 6-2, to Tennessee's Catherine Aulia. Cruz and Sharabura also represented the Yellow Jackets in singles. Cruz fell to Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) in a 6-3, 6-2 decision, while Sharabura dropped a hard-fought battle to Kentucky's Julia Zhu. Sharabura took the first set 6-3, but Zhu came back to claim the match in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. The action continues Friday with the Yellow Jackets' doubles quarterfinals and the singles consolation match. The game starts at 9:00 am RESULTS

Singles

R32: Julia Zhu (Kentucky) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2

R32: Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-2

R32: Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Summer Chandler (Tulane) 6-1, 6-3

R16: Catherine Aulia (Tennessee) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Double

R16: Elizabeth Pendergast/Emily Flowers (Xavier) def. Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

R16: Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) final. Lara Schneider/Nicole Teodosescu (Indiana) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) Sunday's schedule

DQF: Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Leyla Britez/Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) C-DQF: Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Leigh Van Zyl/Campbell Ricci (Tulane)

C-R16: Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Rachel Krzyzak (Mississippi)

C-R16: Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Sophia Biolay (UCF) Full speed ahead Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech's athletics goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including the renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and OKeefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program-wide operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit opfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, and to learn more about opportunities to contribute online.

