CARDIFF CROSS CHALLENGE – WSA

2,000 runners FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE SCHEDULED TO COMPETE IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CARDIFF CROSS CHALLENGE FOR THE 27E EDITION

One of the jewels in Cardiff's sporting crown will attract athletes from all over the world to the capital on Saturday.

Some of the world's best runners, including the man dubbed Europe's fastest teenager, will compete in the annual Cardiff Cross Challenge at Llandaff Fields on the edge of the city

For the fourth year in a row the race has achieved the prestigious World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold Label – the only cross country race in Britain to do so.

More than 2,000 competitors aged from under 11 to over 65 will take part in a 10-race program over a fast, winding and technical course.

For the 27e During the organization of the event, entries poured in from Burundi, Ethiopia, Ireland, Kenya, the Netherlands, Denmark, Morocco and Uganda.

Runners from the length and breadth of Britain will also compete in the first race of the annual British Athletics Cross Challenge Series.

Meanwhile, club runners from across South Wales and South West England will literally be teaming up with Olympians and national champions as the event features the second leg of the John H. Collins Gwent Cross Country League.

Among the standout entries in the senior men's category is rising teenage star Niels Laros. The recipient of the 2024 European Athletics Rising Star award finished sixth in the 1500 meters final at the Paris Olympics, setting a new European under-20 record of 3:29:54.

Four compatriots join the world record holder in the 1000 meters under 20. They include Stefan Nillessen, who finished ninth in the Paris final and won the 2023 European Under-23 title in the 1500 meters, as well as the Dutch 1500 champion. meter of 2023, Robin Van Riel.

Keneth Kiprop returns to defend his senior title at the Cardiff Cross Challenge. The Ugandan led from the start last year and held off Kenyan Vincent Mutai's challenge to win with a sprint finish.

Top domestic prospects include England stars Zak Mahamed, who finished fourth last year, and 2024 British Indoor 3,000m silver medalist Charles Wheeler. Spectators won't see double during the event as Wheeler's twin brother George is also entered.

Wales' hopes will rest with the likes of Osian Perrin, who represented Great Britain at the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships and won 3,000m silver at the 2023 British Indoor Championships.

The talented triathlete is joined by Great Britain and Northern Ireland international Dafydd Jones and James Heneghan, who were part of the GB team that finished fifth in the mixed relay at the 2022 SPAR European Cross Country Championships.

The senior women's race has an equally impressive international and domestic line-up.

Kenya's Sheila Jebet finished fourth in the 2024 World Under-20 Cross Country Championships, while Uganda's Charity Cherop claimed bronze in the 5,000 meters at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Tsige Teshome was the silver medalist at the Ethiopian U20 Championships in 1500 meters this summer, earning a place at the World U20 Championships in Lima.

Alex Bell, like many of the other top British runners taking part, is looking to get in shape for the European Cross Country Championship trials in Liverpool next month.

Izzy Fry is another Brit with impeccable cross country credentials, having won gold at the 2022 World Cross Country Championships.

Home favorite Cari Hughes, who has set personal bests in the 1500, 3,000 and 5,000 meters on the track this season, is no stranger to the Cardiff Cross Challenge after finishing third in the Under-20 race in 2018.

Moli Lyons is another top Welsh talent in action in the women's race.

Saturday's age group races are equally packed with talent, especially in the women's races.

The women's under-20 starting list includes the wonderful young British talent Innes FitzGerald.

There is more Welsh talent in the under-20 men's race, including Iwan Thomas who represented Great Britain at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships and the World Under-18 Mountain Running Championships.

Meanwhile, a host of other talented young Welsh runners will feature in the program of races for younger age groups.

The event is sponsored by the UK's No.1 online retailer for running, fitness and walking, Sportsshoes.com for the third year in a row.

As part of the agreement, Sportsshoes.com will sponsor the men's senior and women's senior races and provide prize vouchers for the U13, U15 and U20 races.

SPAR UK will also sponsor the Cardiff Cross Challenge and offer prizes for the top three athletes in all junior races and offer all runners and spectators discount vouchers for their new local store in Llandaff.

The action starts at 11.02am on Saturday morning with the under-11 girls' race, following a two-minute silence ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The event will be streamed live and can be viewed on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/live/PR6QJfXsVI8?si=7-1NDjoey2ya8WP1

Full timetable: https://cardiffcrosschallenge.co.uk/timetable/