Associations are joining forces to take girls' cricket to a new level in South Sydney





In a wonderful show of teamwork and strength that took girls' cricket to new heights in the area, the St George District Cricket Association girls' teams were integrated into the girls-only Sutherland Shire Junior Cricket Associations competition in 2023/24. Now, at the start of the 2024/25 season, thanks to a great show of combined efforts and right choices, the competition will grow by 175 percent. In just one year it has grown from eight to fourteen girls' teams. Not only did the partnership that began last season provide more cricket playing opportunities for the girls from both associations, it also created a larger space to build more girls teams moving from Cricket Blast to junior cricket in the combined area. It takes a village to raise a child, and for these children it was a joint effort between the associations and the local premier women's cricket club, the St George-Sutherland Slayers Women's Cricket Club, to get the girls into the place where they could get the opportunity. confidence to play phase 1 cricket. It all started in July 2023 when the associations committed to form the joint venture competition. This was quickly followed by the associations working together to organize three pre-season initiatives: a girls' winter skills programme, a girls' holiday clinic and a girls' cricket gala day. The initiatives resulted in 86 registrations for the joint programs and laid a good foundation for the coming season. The increased activity during the preseason attracted many new participants within both associations. Enough to bring about the formation of the crucial fourth Phase 1 team for the competition and make the joint venture competition viable. The St George DCA continued the momentum by establishing an all-girls Cricket Blast center at Hurstville Oval, which attracted a further 20 female participants. In the 2024/25 season there are now eight teams in Phase 1 (from four in 2023/24) and six teams in Phase 2 (also from four in 2023/24), thanks to all the work of the associations and local women's clubs. first cricket club. One of the best results of this competition and its growth is that the St George DCA girls players are now self-sufficient and proudly field two Stage 1 teams and one Stage 2 team, all representing St George DCA in the current season. Nechal Dhillon, Head of Community Experience, Cricket NSW, said: The merger of the two associations was one of the best results we could achieve for girls' cricket in the region, and the growth in the number of teams in just one season has proven that beyond any doubt. This is a great example of the incredible results that can be achieved through collaboration and imaginative thinking. I look forward to seeing more girls getting involved in cricket in the coming years.

