Women's tennis closes Fall Slate with CCU Battle at the Beach





GROENSBORO, NC The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women's tennis team will conclude its fall 2024 season by competing in the CCU Battle at the Beach on Friday and Saturday, hosted by Coastal Carolina at the Stevens Tennis Complex. Tournament information: The competition starts on Friday at 11.30 am and consists of two rounds of doubles and one round of singles.

The tournament concludes on Saturday at 9:00 am with one doubles round and two singles rounds Competing teams (4): UNCG, Coast Carolina, UNC Wilmington (UNCW), Queens, Spartans last timeout: The Spartans recently competed in the UNCW tournament.

During the three-day tournament, the Spartans recorded a total of seven singles victories and three doubles victories.

Ella OlexaAndOlivia Gallagherled the team to two singles wins each this weekend. Scouting the opponents Coastal Carolina The Chanticleers went 14-9 overall and 7-4 in the Sun Belt Conference last season. Most recently, four Chants competed at the ITA Carolina Regionals, while the rest of the team competed at the North Carolina Central Invitational. Senior Anna Babayan was the last remaining Chant in the draw at the ITA Regionals, defeating Davidson's Daniela Pores 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the consolation singles quarterfinals. Additionally, at the North Carolina Central Invitational, Aida Maria Mitrache won the Flight A singles title, while the doubles team of Katya Hersh and Brooke Rogers reached the finals of the doubles draw, falling just behind UNCW, 7-5.

UNCW The Seahawks recently hosted UNCG and five other schools in their own UNCW tournament. UNCW closed out the three-day weekend with three straight victories for Elif Albayrak, Gabbie Glickstein and Katelyn Hubbard over UNCG. The Seahawks went 12-8 overall and 3-4 in the CAA to complete the 2024 spring schedule.

Queens The CCU Battle at the Beach will be the fourth and final stop for the Royals in the 2024 fall bracket. The team also competed at App State, Belmont Abbey and Elon this fall. Queens finished last season with a 2-22 overall record and 0-10 in the ASUN. Next The Spartans will return to action in the spring with a trip to Louisville on Saturday, January 18 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

