Sports
College hockey opens its doors to Canadian major junior players – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Canadian major junior hockey players will be eligible to play Division-I college hockey next season.
The NCAA Division-I Council cleared the way Thursday with a vote to change a long-standing rule that considers the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League as professional leagues.
Canadian Hockey League players are now eligible to be recruited. They can be placed on the rosters from August 1, 2025 and play next season.
The development will have a seismic impact across the hockey world.
More than 1,000 junior hockey players are eligible to play college hockey, making the player pool larger than ever. CHL teams will likely start losing top talent to the NCAA.
Junior leagues such as the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League will have to compete to keep their top talent in college as they will now have more options.
The NHL will have to redefine its collective bargaining agreement, which has different entry-level signing parameters for CHL and NCAA players.
“We think this is a big moment in college hockey,” said Sean Hogan, executive director of College Hockey Inc.. “We believe college hockey has the opportunity to share the best players in the world. We are excited about these changes. “
For decades, NCAA Bylaw 12.2.3.2.4 has not considered CHL players because there are players in the CHL who have signed NHL contracts.
Players who have signed professional deals and earned more money than what covers “actual and necessary expenses” are still ineligible for college. But the new rule puts men's hockey and skiing under the same rules as other NCAA sports, allowing amateurs to compete against professionals. The change in turn opened the door for CHL players to play NCAA hockey.
The new legislation will also impact Europeans who remain eligible for the NCAA.
The legislation comes just seven months after NCAA coaches gathered at their annual meetings in Florida and largely opposed the opening of the CHL. At the time, they recognized the possibility that a lawsuit would change the rule and formed a committee to study the issue.
In August, a player filed a class action lawsuit in the Western District of New York, accusing the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by making CHL players ineligible. The player, Rylan Masterson, played two preseason games for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL.
The NCAA opted to change its rules rather than fight the lawsuit, as it has done recently in several other cases.
College Hockey Inc. has served as the recruitment and promotion arm for the sport for more than a decade. In addition to being a resource for schools looking to start Division I programs and researching information for programs, it has also aided in college hockey's battle with the CHL for top players.
That fight will now shift to ensuring players remain academically eligible.
“It's no longer a fight with the CHL,” Hogan said. “Our role is to make sure the young players understand that college hockey is at the top of the pyramid.
“We will still fulfill the role of educating all players, including current CHL players, families, agents, coaches and anyone who influences young players, to ensure that they not only experience the benefits of playing college understand hockey, but also know what they need. what you need to do to stay eligible on your way to college hockey,” Hogan said.
What does it mean for UND?
A key component of the UND program is recruiting Western Canadians.
Even more are now available now that WHL players are eligible, including several high-profile players.
The most coveted recruit immediately becomes forward Gavin McKenna, who plays for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. McKenna is a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. If he graduates high school this year, he could go to college in his draft year, like 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini.
McKenna would likely go to the NHL after being picked.
McKenna, a native of Whitehorse, Yukon, has 32 points in 17 games for Medicine Hat this season.
Next August, teams can begin recruiting defenseman Landon Dupont from the Everett Silvertips. He is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NHL Draft.
There will be plenty of others.
The Athletics
published a 2025 NHL mock draft
this week. It predicted seven WHL players would go in the first round: forward Roger McQueen (Brandon), forward Cole Reschny (Victoria), defenseman Jackson Smith (Tri-City), forward Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver), forward Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw ), defenseman Blake Fiddler (Edmonton) and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George).
UND needs forwards for next season.
It loses at least five up front Carter Wilkie, Jackson Kunz, Cameron Berg, Louis Jamernik V and Jake Schmaltz.
Two committed recruits will surely be ready to pick Colorado Avalanche Will Zellers and San Jose Sharks pick David Klee. Four others will be old enough to follow Ashton Schultz, Andrew O'Neill, Carson Pilgrim and Cooper Simpson, but it's unclear if anyone will be ready.
That opens the door for UND to be especially active in recruiting forwards from the CHL.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/college-hockey-opens-its-doors-to-canadian-major-junior-players
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM to address nine election rallies in Maharashtra, starting today
- Yellow Jackets End day one at ITA Sectionals Tennis Georgia Tech men's yellow jackets
- An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was detected off the Spanish city of Cadiz
- Prabowo Subiantos Problematic start: a missed opportunity?
- USA x China: Xi Jinping is better prepared to face Trump – 07/11/2024 – Market
- Rest of the season fantasy football rankings: RBs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry lead top 100
- How Trump won a historic victory in the US election
- Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the United States to ask Americans: “Can you identify these…
- Sir Ian Botham escapes with minor injuries after falling into crocodile infested waters
- Maha Vikas Aghadi, a vehicle without wheels or brakes: PM Modi
- Jokowi receives retirement and old-age savings benefits from Taspen
- Wildfires destroy homes west of Los Angeles