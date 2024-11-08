Rest of the season fantasy football rankings: RBs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry lead top 100





The Big Board takes into account past returns, current situation/performance, and expected future profits when determining who should be included in the Top 100 Fantasy Football Players. Essentially, the Big Board is a cheat sheet designed for a GM planning to enter a draft today. Half-point PPR scores for a 1QB competition format are used as the basis for the Big Board. * Player Notes for the Top 50 players Team ARI ATL BALL BUF AUTO CHI CIN CLE VALLEY IT THE GB NEW IND JAX KC LAC LAR LV MIA MIN NO NO N.Y.G NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN LAUNDRY Position QB RB THE WR Loading Try changing or resetting your filters to see more. He has four games of 25+ PPR points through his first eight games with Philly – only Ravens RB Derrick Henry (5) has more. Lamar Jackson's bell-cow role in the backfield is the catbird seat we thought it was: Henry is one of eight running backs to score at least thirteen touchdowns and advance to at least 1,000 through the first nine games of a season (since 1970). yards rushing. He has reached 15+ PPR points. in all eight games played, which leads all non-quarterbacks. His past 20 regular season games: 25 touchdowns and averages of 22.1 touches, 103.4 total yards. His streak of ten consecutive regular season games with a TD ended in Week 9. Averaged 5.1 more PPR PPG and 4.6 more touches through the first nine games of 2024 compared to the first nine games of his Arthur Smith-laden 2023 rookie campaign. Five TD catches of more than 30 yards (no other player has more than 3). Since 1970, he ranks seventh in PPR points among WRs through the first 54 regular season games of his career. Among RBs with at least 8.0 touches per game, he leads in PPR points/touch (1.22). His 24 plays from scrimmage of 18+ yards since 2023 are bested only by Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley at RB in that span. He is a top-4 RB in PPR PPG (21.02), has six games of 100+ scrimmage yards (second to Saquon Barkley) and is on pace for a career-high 86 receptions. We know CMC has an unparalleled advantage in the 49ers whistleblower role, but all of his managers will be holding their breath hoping his Achilles tendonitis doesn't become an issue again. Losing Dak Prescott for at least a month will likely hurt Lamb's value a bit: In six Cooper Rush career starts, Lamb has averaged 14.5 PPR PPG (4.0 PPG below his current level), but he was overall targeted more than 8 times six games. It's crazy that losing Tua has put Hill in Wan'Dale Robinson fantasy territory (both at 11.0 PPR PPG), but his rating in Tua's three full games this season is 17.1, so patience is here absolutely the right choice. He has five 100-yard rushing attempts in his first six games in Houston, equaling the number of 100-yard games he had in his previous 49 regular-season games in Cincinnati. He has an even number of games at RB with 80+ scrimmage yards this season (7), and has 20+ PPR points. in 11 of his past 22 games In the past 14 games played in which Tua started, he has recorded 20 PPR points. nine times, including all four games this season. Only Saquon Barkley has more PPR points. at RB in the past three weeks (weeks 7-9). He has a TD in six straight games, but is averaging just 55.3 yards and less than 10 yards per catch (9.7) in that span, which would be the lowest mark of his career. Wilson has taken off over the past five games (Weeks 5-9), as he was the No. 1 fantasy WR (40 catches/472 yards/4 TDs) during that span. Along with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, he leads WRs with eight games of 10+ PPR points. There hasn't been a bigger target magnet (12 per game leads NFL), but those looks haven't paid off in a big way over the last three weeks. He was just WR22 in weeks 7-9, despite scoring 32 goals in the league in that span. Taylor's production in the Shane Steichen era in Indy was great (16 games, 1,496 total yards, 13 TDs), if only he could maintain good health for an extended period of time – 10 DNPs from 2023 to present. Collins was on track to become fantasy's WR1 before a hammy injury in Week 5 sent him to IR. He could return as early as Week 10, but hammy injuries could be difficult to overcome. His top-5 WR advantage was clearly visible on the field (17.1 PPR PPG), unfortunately leg injuries have limited him to 4.5 games. Fortunately, his latest knee injury is not considered serious. After a record-breaking rookie season, we're still waiting for his 2024 campaign to really take off, as a knee injury and an early ejection for throwing a punch (Week 9) have limited him to just 54 routes run. A target percentage of 31.5 of those bodes well if he can finally settle down. Eager for his third NFL MVP award, Jackson has finished as QB1 (Top 12) in all nine weeks/games played, including six in the Top 6. In Yahoo Ratings, he is 2.0 PPG better than the No. 2 QB, and 5.1 PPG better than #3. Another for which “If he can stay healthy…” is the common refrain. His 17.7 PPR PPG since 2022 is sixth-best at WR, but he has played just 25 of a possible 42 regular season games in that span. Among RBs averaging 10+ touches, he ranks fifth in PPR points/touch (1.04). He is on pace to average a 4.6 YPC for the third straight season, and has already set his career-high in TDs (8). Despite a pair of disappointing rushing attempts (three games of 32 yards or less), he's still averaged a sixth-best PPR points/touch (1.03) thanks to an already career-high in receptions (30). Jacobs has been his best as a Packer over the past five weeks, ranking 10th among RBs in PPR PPG (17.4) during that span while also averaging 19.9 touches. London enjoys a Top 5 ranking among WRs in PPR points. but his breakout role was slowed a bit by a hip pincher he suffered in Week 9. With a day-to-day designation, he should be able to take good advantage of one of the easiest WR schedules the rest of the way. Despite missing the past two games with a knee injury (expected in Week 11 after the bye), Metcalf is 5th among WRs with 11 receptions of 20+ yards and ranks in the Top 15 in PPR PPG at WR. His PPR PPG rating of 18.0 is easily the best among all TEs and is 2.0 points better than his career-high rating (16.0) from 2018. He has averaged 110 receiving yards in the past two games without Brandon Aiyuk (ACL/MCL). A calf injury and pneumonia contributed to an uneven season, but he finished among the Top 17 WRs in three of his six full games. And he's lining up for as much volume as he can handle now that Aiyuk is out. He averaged 15.9 PPR PPG in his last six seasons in Green Bay, and he's at 15.6 with Minnesota. Among RBs with 10+ catches, he has PFF's fifth-highest mark. He has been a consistency king since joining the Lions as he is currently on a streak of 17 straight games with at least 10 PPR points. and has accomplished that goal in 21 of 22 regular season games with Detroit. Bowers has driven tremendous volume (sixth most targets in the NFL, and most at TE) to the most PPR points. at his position and the second-most PPR PPG (behind George Kittle). Kelce put that slow start in the rearview mirror with seven-plus catches and seventy-plus yards in four of his past five games, including a combined 24/190/1 in Weeks 8-9. As Jayden Daniels' alpha option, McLaurin is on pace for a career-best fantasy campaign, including a currently active streak of seven consecutive games with 15+ PPR points, behind only Justin Jefferson and Derrick Henry (8 – both streaks are also still active). He's baack! After settling in with the Jets for a few games, he started playing that old school rock 'n' roll with Aaron Rodgers (11 goals, 7 catches, 91 yards, TD) in Week 9. The Jets have one of the easiest WR schedules around. No DNPs is the best takeaway for Conner so far, but 18.4 touches per game, fourth-most games of 100 rushing yards (4), and a Top 5 run grade from PFF deserve honorable mentions. Smith's past 17 games (incl. 2023 postseason game): 92 catches, 1,304 yards, 9 TDs, 16.3 PPR PPG. He's had a bit of a rollercoaster ride with three games of 5.3 PPR points. or less and five games of 18.5+ PPR points, but it all adds up to a solid No. 16 among WRs with at least five games played. Is one of the sneaky highlights of fantasy 2024. He is one of six RBs averaging 20+ touches (20.8), and has six games of 14+ PPR points. (shared sixth place at RB). Swift opened his career in Chicago with a dismal 6.5 PPR PPG in the first three games, but he is No. 3 in PPR PPG at RB from Weeks 4-9 (20.9) and averaged 21.4 ball contacts in the past five games. He's shown week-to-week volatility while battling through some leg issues (calf/quad) and dealing with injuries at QB, so you have to tip the cap to his solid WR2 status in PPR PPG. His eight receptions of 30-plus yards are tied (George Pickens) for the NFL lead. Powered by six rushing TDs, he has been the top fantasy QB over the past three weeks (Weeks 7-9) and now has 51 rushing TDs over the past 59 games (including postseason). Evans likely lost the opportunity for an 11th straight 1,000-yard season when he went IR after a hammy injury in Week 7. He should return to his WR1 talents in Week 12 (after TB's bye) just in time for the stretch run. Allen has been very efficient, but he is throwing five fewer passes per game than last year (29.1 vs. 34.1), and is averaging the fewest rushing fantasy PPG of his career (4.3). The rookie revelation has more fantasy rushing points than Lamar Jackson, but lags behind in TD passes. He only has 9 in 9 games, but to be fair he probably left 2-3 on the table as he had to leave the game against Carolina after two passes due to injury. Among RBs with at least six games played, he is No. 12 in PPR PPG and his 17 rushes of 10+ yards rank eighth. He is the only RB with both a streak of three consecutive 100-yard rushing games (currently active) and a streak of eight consecutive games with 70+ total yards (also currently active). Brown has been an RB11 since Week 4, with averages of 17.8 touches, 75.7 scrimmage yards and a total of 6 TDs in six games. Khalil Herbert was added to likely soften some of those touches per game, but it should mainly remain Brown's backfield. I definitely rank higher on D-Hop's ROS value than most of the industry, but I have long been an unapologetic fan of his talents, which should be fully utilized in the KC offense and with Patrick's arm talent Mahomes. (Top photo of Saquon Barkley: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5905256/2024/11/07/fantasy-football-rest-of-season-rankings-big-board/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos