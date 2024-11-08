NCAA lifts eligibility ban by allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at U.S. colleges

The NCAA Division I Council approved a rule Thursday allowing players Canadian Hockey League experience to compete in American colleges A landmark decision starting next season that has the potential to shake up the NHL's two biggest sources of developmental talent.

The decision, which takes effect Aug. 1, lifts the NCAA's long-standing ban on CHL players previously considered professionals from receiving a living stipend of up to $600 per month.

The approval was expected after the council submitted a proposal last month to lift the ban. Players competing at the Major Junior level or on professional teams may qualify for the NCAA as long as they are not paid more than the actual and necessary costs.

The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both into line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports

In doing so, the council opened the door for a major change in the way players approaching their 16th birthday decide where to play. Instead of having to choose between one or the other, CHL players can now play NCAA hockey when they become eligible for college.

Everyone expected the rule to change. Now we will have to adapt, wrote Don Lucia, commissioner of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, in a text to The Associated Press. Some problems may arise during the transition. But hopefully in the long run it will prove to be a positive change for everyone involved.

NHL agent Allan Walsh called the ruling a game changer.

This revolutionary development is great news for young players and their families, who will no longer be faced with the momentous decision of whether to play Major Junior or go the NCAA route, Walsh added in a text message to The AP. The young players and their families can now make decisions based on what is best for them, not what is best for the CHL or NCAA.

The CHL oversees the Western Hockey, Ontario Hockey and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey leagues.

The decision could potentially prompt the CHL to invest more in player development and training to compete with NCAA teams, or risk losing top 18-and-older talent to U.S. colleges. Meanwhile, an increase in the number of CHL players could eat up college roster spots previously filled by Americans.

One option the CHL is considering in response to the ruling is increasing the current limit of two non-North American import players per roster. Otherwise, the CHL called the decision a positive development in providing more athletic and academic opportunities for players.

The NCAA's ruling follows a class action lawsuit was filed on August 13 in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, challenging the ban.

It is long overdue, but this is a great outcome, Stephen Lagos, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, wrote in an email to the AP. We looked forward to players and fans seeing the benefits of a more competitive and fair market, without rules, from next season.

Lagos said the lawyers will continue the lawsuit seeking damages for players joining the class action suit affected by the ban dated August 12, 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Riley Masterson of Fort Erie, Ont., who lost his college eligibility two years ago when he appeared in two exhibition games for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires at the age of 16. It includes 10 Division I hockey programs, which were selected to show they follow NCAA statutes in banning current or former CHL players.

NHL agent Brian Bartlett praised the decision for opening up choices for players.

Like the transfer portal and NIL rule changes of recent years, there will be some growing pains and early chaos, but we expect it to be a positive development in the long term, Bartlett wrote in a text. With a larger player pool, hopefully more NCAA schools will consider adding hockey programs to provide opportunities for those additional players.

In September, Braxton Whitehead said he had verbally committed to Arizona Statemaking him the first CHL player to attempt playing hockey at the Division I American college level. Whitehead, 20, said he plans to play for the WHL Regina Pats this season before playing for the Sun Devils in 2025-26.

The stipends that CHL players receive are not considered income for tax purposes. College players, meanwhile, receive scholarships and can now earn money through endorsements and other uses of their name, image or likeness.

The change in eligibility could have a trickle-down effect by impacting Canada's various junior A leagues and the USHL's ability to attract talent for those planning to play at American colleges. Two recent NHL No. 1 draft picks, San Jose forward Macklin Celebrini and Buffalo defenseman Owen Power, played in the USHL.

The USHL remains the premier development avenue in the world. All aspects of the league are focused on preparing athletes for collegiate and professional hockey, including on-ice development, academics and character development, the USHL said in a statement after the NCAA ruling.

