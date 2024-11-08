Aruna sparks praise despite WTT Frankfurt 2024 departure





Arunas paintings His virtuoso performances at the WTT Frankfurt 2024 have earned him plaudits from the African Table Tennis Association despite withdrawing from the tournament following a 3-2 defeat to German Ricardo Walther in the round of 16 on Wednesday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports . The Nigerian fought valiantly but was defeated by his opponents 9-11, 14-6, 11-7, 12-10 in the closely fought Men's Singles match at the Swag Energie Arena, where he received praise from all. Quadri Aruna may be out of WTTFrankfurt, but he left everything on the table with an incredible fight against Ricardo Walter! The International Table Tennis Federation stated this on its official X-handle on Thursday. Aruna made a winning start to his campaign on Sunday by upsetting No. 5 seed Tomokazu Harimoto to stage a stunning comeback to win a 3-2 comeback win (7-11, 11-13, 11-5, 14 -12, 11 -3). The Ibadan native reflected on his gusty performance at a post-match press conference, saying: “When I was 0-2 down, I knew I was never alone. The audience was there for me; they supported me and kept me going. That's why I never gave up. I kept fighting and fighting. I am here to have fun, enjoy and show the world that I am one of the best from Nigeria and Africa. Heading into last week's men's singles final of last week's WTT champions Montpellier 2024, Harimoto was well supported to make another long run in Frankfurt and couldn't have asked for a better start to the opening day, seeing won games one and two. best of five encounters. However, 21st-ranked Aruna, who came out on top in their previous international clash, was unwilling to back down as the 36-year-old Nigerian hit back with a big response in the third set. Then came a crucial moment in the match when Harimoto put distance between himself and his opponent in game four, building a 1-5 lead before taking the lead 6-9. The Japanese star would then have two match point opportunities at 9-10 and 10-11, but Aruna would deny him twice, forcing a decider that had the Frankfurt crowd on the edge of their seats. Playing with all the confidence and freedom in the world, Aruna hammered the ball, punishing Harimoto in the quick exchanges as the wave of momentum shifted firmly in favor of the African pioneers. Aruna hits a great backhand at 10-3 to put his opponent on ice and takes his place in the round of 16 tie. He takes only his second ever match win at WTT Champions level, a week after taking his first in Montpellier.

