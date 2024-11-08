4 Field Hockey rocks Richmond 6-1 to advance to Atlantic 10 Championship Game





Next game: UMass 11/9/2024 | 12:00 noon Nov. 09 (Sat) / 12:00 UMass MERION STATION, Pa. The fourth-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship game with a 6-1 loss to third-seeded Richmond at Ellen Ryan Field on Thursday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED The second-seeded Hawks got to work right away Manu Ghigliotti a ball changes direction Lily Santi into the Spiders cage for a 1-0 lead after just five minutes. Saint Joseph's (16-3) doubled its lead less than three minutes later from a penalty corner; Celeste Smith placed the ball before drifting toward the post and knocking in a rebound to make it a 2-0 game midway through the first quarter. Ghigliotti scored her second of the day with a dazzling individual effort four minutes into the second quarter, cutting to her left before firing high over the goalkeeper to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. Halfway through the third quarter Julia Duffhuis a shot was blocked; Not to be deterred, she grabbed her own rebound and fired it into the cage from the top of the circle for a 4-0 lead. Alison Buffington came into action early in the fourth, diving after a loose ball and scooping it high into the cage with 11:38 to go. Yfke Walter four minutes later the scoring was closed for the Hawks by picking up a loose ball and slotting it in via the far post. Richmond (11-8) provided the final margin when Valen Luna Paratore scored a consolation goal off a corner kick with just over five minutes remaining. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE The Hawks defeated the Spiders 18-2 on Thursday; in two games with Richmond this season, the Hawks had a 40-2 advantage in shots. SJU also led in penalty corner chances 6-2; the Hawks converted in two of those opportunities. Marith Bijkerk made one save on the day for the Hawks, while Kristen Rake got the start in the cage for the Spiders and made five saves; Thea Conomikes conceded a goal in nine minutes of relief without a save. The win gives the Hawks their ninth consecutive berth in the Atlantic 10 championship game, extending the league record set in 2023. NEXT Saint Joseph's meets top seed and 15e-placed UMass in the title game Saturday at noon; the Minutewomen dominated fourth-seeded VCU 4-0 earlier Thursday.

