Michigan football true freshmen who should get playing time





With Michigan sitting at 5-4 this season and the College Football Playoff out of sight, the right approach for the team for the rest of the season is to balance what gives them the best chance to win now and what will help them in 2025 to help. Michigan might be best served to get a jump start on next season by giving some of the true freshmen on their roster more playing time in their final three games of the regular season, as well as a potential bowl game (which doesn't count toward redshirt position). Here's a look at some of Michigan's true freshmen who should get playing time against the likes of No. 8 Indiana (9-0), Northwestern (4-5) and No. 3 Ohio State (7-1). OL Andrew Sprague Sprague, a four-star prospect and No. 7 overall offensive tackle in the 24 class, is about to get a longer look. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said the 6-foot-1, 305-pound Sprague just keeps getting better and better. “I think he's going to be one of those guys that's going to have an impact on us for a long time,” Moore said. I'm looking forward to watching him. RB Jordan Marshall Marshall had three kickoff returns against Texas for 51 yards earlier this season, but injury setbacks have limited his contributions so far this season. However, Marshall did appear on special teams against Oregon and should be used more before the season ends. Marshall was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 80 overall prospect and the No. 7 running back. QB Jadyn Davis No freshman is talked about more than Davis, who has yet to play in a game this season. With Michigan at 5-4 and Davis in no danger of burning his redshirt status, it would be wise to give him some experience, even if not in a starting capacity. Davis was a four-star recruit in the 24 class and the No. 9 overall quarterback after throwing for 3,370 yards with 43 touchdowns as a senior. WR IMarion Stewart and WR Channing Goodwin Michigan has a PFF grade of 62.3, which ranks No. 116 in the nation. There's no reason young wideouts can't get more snaps if the veterans aren't producing. Three-star Goodwin and four-star Stewart should both get longer looks. Goodwin appeared on special teams against Michigan State, while Stewart has yet to appear in a game, but was named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week during Michigan's preseason against USC. OL Blake Frazier Frazier was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and was rated as the No. 13 offensive tackle overall. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome recently said the 6-foot-1, 285-pound Frazier came to Michigan lighter from high school but has put on weight and gotten stronger with Michigan's strength and conditioning program. He weighs enough and has enough strength to compete, Newsome said. THE Dominic Nichols Nichols has one tackle this season, but could become a key edge rusher for Michigan in the years to come. The three-star prospect from Maryland put up some eye-popping numbers as a senior, with 84 tackles and a single-season record of 15.5 and 77 pressures, along with 15 pass breakups and one interception. Dom could be a contributor, fellow Michigan edge rusher TJ Guy said in August. I stay with him every day. Everyone gases him a little because he's flashing, he's done good things

