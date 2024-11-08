Les Olympiades: the team darts and table tennis tournament at Wave in Paris





Les Olympiades is the multi-game team tournament organized by Wave in Paris on November 13, 2024 from 7:00 PM. On the programme: darts, ping pong and of course an aperitif!

On November 13, 2024in the heart of the 15th arrondissement, you're likely to hear shouts of joy as you pass Wave in Paris, the go-to spot for Parisian surfers. The location organizes a team tournament with multiple games, Olympic Games (formerly Wave Games), with the ability to use your skills against others to see who is the best darts, ping pong and cornholenot to mention the appetizer time, all for the modest amount of 5 euros! While we're all familiar with ping pong and darts, cornhole is a rarer game in our neck of the woods. This game comes to us from the USA and consists of throwing bags filled with corn kernels or kernels onto an inclined platform with a hole! Ideal for those who have already had a few drinks. Bring your friends here friendly tournament to form formidable teams and spend an unforgettable evening. You'll even get the chance to try Palettes Breton, airfield hockey and an alcohol-free version of beer pong. Prices will also be up for grabs for the best of you, including clothing and golf sessions at Wave in Paris. Enjoy happy hour with an aperitif and 1 half drink or soft drink, included in the price of participation in the tournament. Are you ready? Wave In Paris: Indoor surfing in Paris!

How about surfing in the heart of Paris? The first indoor sports complex with static waves awaits you in the 15th arrondissement of the capital. A unique new location, where you can experience unprecedented sliding sensations on flowboard and bodyboard boards, a mix of surf, snowboard and skateboard. [Read more]

