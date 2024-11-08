Israel deploys rescue planes to Amsterdam after violent attacks on football fans





62 people have been arrested after violence broke out between football fans after a match in the Dutch capital. Both leaders describe the violence as anti-Semitic.

ADVERTISEMENT Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent two planes to Amsterdam to rescue Israeli citizens after what he and Dutch officials described as “anti-Semitic” attacks broke out following a football match. Dutch police said five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested after rioters attacked Israeli football supporters both before and after the match. The fans were in Amsterdam to watch a Europa League match between Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch side Ajax. Anti-Semitic rioters actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and attack them after a football match, Amsterdam authorities said. Fans were reportedly attacked at several locations in the Dutch capital before the match started. According to the Times of Israel, several additional attacks began after the Israeli team lost to Ajax. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called the attacks “completely unacceptable” and “anti-Semitic”, adding that he was in contact with his Israeli counterpart. He said the situation was under control and perpetrators would be found and prosecuted. Netanyahu announced he would send planes to the Netherlands, including medical and rescue planes, and he had spoken to the Dutch prime minister. The leader also called for greater security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands and called on the Dutch government to take swift action against the perpetrators of the violence. IDF international spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani described the decision to send planes to Amsterdam as part of a “historic duty to protect our people.” In addition to rescue planes sent by the government, Israeli airline El Al announced it would offer two free rescue flights from Amsterdam to Israel. Videos posted on social media showed chaos on the city streets, with groups attacking each other. A widely shared video, which has not been independently verified by Euronews, shows a person lying on the ground in the middle of the street being kicked by several people. Another video, reposted by Israel's Foreign Ministry, shows a man kicking another to the ground. We woke up this morning to shocking images and videos that we had hoped never to see again since October 7: an anti-Semitic pogrom, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on social media. According to Dutch police, 62 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, many of them at the Johan Cruijff Arena where the football match took place. ADVERTISEMENT They added that ten arrests took place before the match even started, as hundreds of Maccabi supporters gathered in central Amsterdam early Thursday. Another thirty were arrested at Anton de Kom Square, near the football stadium, where people protested the arrival of the Israeli football club and clashed with police. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema previously banned pro-Palestinian protests near the stadium, fearing clashes between demonstrators and supporters of the Israeli football club. The US special envoy on anti-Semitism, Deborah Lipstadt, said she was concerned about the duration of the attacks and called on the Dutch government to conduct a thorough investigation. ADVERTISEMENT

Video editor Jerry Fisayo – Bambi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2024/11/08/israel-deploys-rescue-planes-to-amsterdam-after-violent-attacks-on-football-fans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos