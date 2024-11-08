Boost girl power with all-girl tennis camps at Florida HBCUs





In October and November, USTA Florida, in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), held two impactful All-Girls Tennis Camps designed to create pathways in tennis for young women. One was held on October 19 at Florida A&M University (FAMU) in partnership with the Black Girls Tennis Club. Another camp took place at Edward Waters University (EWU) on November 2, with over 50 girls participating between the two camps. At FAMU camp, the Black Girls Tennis Club, known for its mission to empower Black women and girls through tennis, joined forces with USTA Florida to highlight the CARE pillars: culture change, access, representation and visibility. Since its inception in 2022, the club has championed access to tennis and cultural representation, creating a supportive environment for Black girls in tennis. Annessa Taylor Nguyen, Director of Coaching Program Development for Black Girls Tennis Club, emphasized the importance of these camps. These camps are monumental and necessary to keep girls involved in tennis. We want them to practice, but more importantly, we want them to build a supportive community where they can develop their skills on and off the field. She emphasized that the camps accommodate players of all levels, whether they are beginners or tournament-ready, and help build both tennis skills and community connections. USTA Florida's commitment to supporting HBCUs and creating diverse opportunities in tennis is reflected in initiatives like these camps. Before the Nov. 2 camp, USTA Florida awarded Edward Waters University a $100,000 HBCU Tennis Program Grant. This grant reflects USTA Florida's broader commitment to making tennis accessible and inclusive, with plans to further expand HBCU support in 2024 and beyond. Each camp provided tennis lessons, with girls engaging in drills and activities led by female coaches, mentors and college players. For many young athletes, learning from an all-female group of coaches was a new experience. Madison Molock, a 17-year-old participant, shared her thoughts on the experience. My favorite part was learning from everyone from the FAMU players to Coach Wade and connecting with other camp girls, she said. It was great to work with an all-female network, it was very different because that was not the intention at all. I would say the first time I had a women's coach was in high school. These camps emphasized key values: empowerment, inspiration, inclusivity, skills enhancement and career insight. They not only strengthened the players' tennis skills, but also reinforced a strong, community-oriented environment that advocates women's involvement in sports. One camper noted that her favorite part was meeting new people and making friends, while also becoming more competitive. Another said: I loved learning with friends, which reflected the camps' community focus. These events were a great crossover of USTA Florida initiatives. Through AMPLIFY, the organization has expanded tennis to more Black communities, and with the Women in Tennis initiative, USTA Florida has been committed to empowering women and involving women of all ages in every aspect of tennis. Dana Andrews, former president of USTA Florida, has been heavily involved with the Women in Tennis initiative and is excited to see what they have accomplished with this project. “In 2024, USTA Florida's goal was to expand the reach of locations and diverse participants for our girls camps,” she said. “The core of the camps is building confidence, playing the healthy sport of tennis and receiving mentoring from female leaders. We are happy with the results and look forward to more in 2025!” By partnering with HBCUs and creating opportunities like these All-Girls Camps, USTA Florida continues to pave the way for a more inclusive, inspiring future in tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ustaflorida.com/amplifying-girl-power-with-all-girl-tennis-camps-at-florida-hbcus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos