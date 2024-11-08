



One-year countdown event for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (Hong Kong) (with photo) One-year countdown event for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (Hong Kong) (with photo) *************************************************** **************************************** The head of the National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong), Mr. Yeung Tak-keung, attended a press conference in Guangzhou today (Nov 8) to introduce the progress of preparation for the 15th National Games (NG).

During his press conference, Mr. Yeung said that the preparation for the NG in Hong Kong is going smoothly and Hong Kong will organize test events for various competitive events and cross-border events to be well prepared for the official events.

Other officials who attended the press conference were Director of Publicity Department of the General Administration of Sports of China, Mr. Gao Chao; Vice Chairman of the Guangdong Executive Committee of the 15th National Games, Mr. Cui Jian; and the Head of the Preparatory Office for the 15th NG, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) in Macau, Mr. Pun Weng-kun.

The National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong) will also organize the one-year countdown event for the 15th NG, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG in Hong Kong tomorrow (Nov 9), and members of the public can share the joy of welcoming these two mega sporting events are co-organized for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

A carnival will be held tomorrow at the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section) from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The carnival will feature a variety of activities such as a cultural performance, an exhibition of the 15th NG, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG, and virtual reality games and booths showcasing the sporting events of the Games held in Hong Kong. Members of the public are welcome to join in.

The Carnival will be canceled if a Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 3 or higher, or a Red or Black Rain Storm Warning, is in effect at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Members of the public should pay attention to the latest announcement.

In addition, from tomorrow, touring exhibitions themed 15th NG, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG will be held at more than 30 sports centers under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to introduce the 15th NG, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG, and the history of the NG, the NGD and the NSOG, and the Hong Kong team's previous performances at these events. The first exhibition will take place at Harbor Road Sports Centre, 27 Harbor Road, Wan Chai, and will run from tomorrow to December 5, 2024.

To increase public awareness of the 15th NG, 12th NGD and 9th NSOG, and to encourage members of the public to support and participate in these national mega sporting events, promotional activities under the theme of the 15th NG, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG will be held in 18 districts in Hong Kong.

The NG, held once every four years, is the highest level in the country and the largest national multi-sport event. The 15th NG will be held from November 9 to 21, 2025 and will last a total of 13 days. Hong Kong will host eight competitive events, namely Basketball (Men's U22), Track Cycling, Fencing, Golf, Handball (Men), Rugby Sevens, Triathlon and Beach Volleyball; as well as a mass participation event, Bowling. The 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG will be held from December 8 to 15, 2025 and will last a total of eight days. Hong Kong will host four competitive events, namely NGD events Boccia, Wheelchair Fencing, Para Table Tennis (TT11), NSOG event Table Tennis; and a mass participation event, Para Dance Sport.

Ends/Friday November 8, 2024



Released at HKT 22:11 NNNN

