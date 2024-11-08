BCCI's Champions Trophy Final Stance, Pakistan Cricket Board told…

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan next year for the ICC Champions Trophy, a tournament that has been revived after an eight-year hiatus. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The BCCI cited security concerns for their decision and expressed their desire to play all their games in Dubai, the report said. “This has been our stand and there is no reason to change it. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,” a BCCI official told the newspaper. Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

The last tournament Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, held on a 'hybrid model' with the Indian team playing its matches in Sri Lanka, including the final.

However, the latest development comes after Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Islamabad.

Recent reports also claimed that the PCB approached BCCI with the idea of ​​their team returning to India after every match. However, it seems that the BCCI has also rejected this option and is adamant about not traveling to Pakistan.

The ICC is unlikely to interfere with India's refusal to travel to Pakistan as they cannot force any Council to go against its government's policies.

As per the tentative schedule proposed by the PCB, the major Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 1 next year.

The tournament will start on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi. The final is scheduled for March 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per the tentative schedule, all of India's matches have been held in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

The PCB is urging the ICC to announce the schedule for the tournament next week as some top officials of the world governing body will visit Lahore again next week.

(With PTI inputs)