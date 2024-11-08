Israeli football fans clash with protesters in Amsterdam | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

Israeli football fans have clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League football match between their team Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax in Amsterdam.

The clashes took place on Thursday evening outside the Johan Cruijff Arena, the city's main arena and home stadium of Ajax Amsterdam, but also in other areas. Ajax won the match 5-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Reporting from Amsterdam, Al Jazeeras Step Vaessen said the clashes were the result of a build-up of tensions over a few days.

Hundreds of supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv came to Amsterdam, held a very noisy rally in the main square before the incident, waving Israeli flags, and also tore down a Palestinian flag, she said.

On Thursday, police had said on social media that they were being particularly vigilant after politically charged incidents, including the pulling down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

Videos on social media captured the reported incident, which showed Israeli fans shouting slogans as one person pulled down the flag. Before the match, video footage showed crowds of Maccabi supporters chanting anti-Arab slogans.

The Israeli fans sparked the violence after arriving in the city and attacking Palestinian supporters before the match, an Amsterdam city councilor said.

They started attacking people's houses in Amsterdam with Palestinian flags, so that's actually where the violence started, councilor Jazie Veldhuyzen told Al Jazeera on Friday.

In response, Amsterdam residents mobilized and resisted the attacks that began on Wednesday by the Maccabi hooligans.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said 10 Israelis were injured. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya's office did not clarify what led to what it called a very violent incident against Israeli civilians.

Netanyahu said in a statement from his office on Friday that he views the horrific incident with the utmost seriousness and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take strong and swift action against the rioters and guarantee the safety of our citizens.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, condemned what it called anti-Arab chants and apparent attacks on the Palestinian flag. In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Dutch government was called on to immediately investigate the instigators of these disturbances and to protect the Palestinians and Arabs living in the Netherlands.

Amsterdam resident and activist Mo Kotesh told Al Jazeera that Israeli fans attacked innocent people on the streets, property and taxi drivers and tore down a Palestinian flag on Wednesday.

Kotesh, from the Palestinian community in the Netherlands, said they had gone to an area near the central Dam on behalf of the municipality to hold a peaceful demonstration the day before the match.

He said he saw locals trying to counter the violence started by Israeli fans against them and their property.

Israeli hooligans sang songs cursing the Arabs and saying: There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left.

Israeli political commentator Ori Goldberg told Al Jazeera that the incident showed that the Israeli narrative had taken over Europe.

The fact that Israeli fans are rioting in the middle of Amsterdam, singing racist songs and climbing the walls of houses to tear down Palestinian flags, is part of the Israeli situation right now: a complete detachment between actions and consequences, he said.

On Friday, Al Jazeeras Vaessen said the capital was calm.

Arrests and injuries

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema had banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration due to concerns about tensions between demonstrators and supporters of the Israeli football club.

About 600 police officers were deployed after riots began between pro-Palestinian supporters and Maccabi fans, Al Jazeeras Vaessen reported, adding that five people were briefly taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said Friday that 62 people had been arrested.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had tried to reach the stadium, Vaessen said. Police said fans left the stadium without incident, but several clashes were reported in the city center throughout the night.

According to councilor Veldhuyzen, the mayor says that the police did act, but I would say that they did not act at the right times.

He told Al Jazeera: They only acted to protect the Maccabi hooligans when Amsterdam residents stood up to defend their own people and their own homes. And this is when the police showed up to protect the Maccabi fans as they ran away after attacking people.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he followed news of the riots with horror, adding that the perpetrators would be tracked down and prosecuted.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Schoof said: Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved.

Condemnation by UEFA

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar spoke to his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp and requested the Dutch government's assistance in securing the departure of fans from hotels to Amsterdam airport.

Saar emphasized the seriousness with which Israel views the widespread violent attacks against its citizens throughout Amsterdam, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Goldberg, the Israeli political commentator, said Israel's response to the clashes reflected a complete rejection of the idea that actions have consequences given the actions of Israeli fans in Amsterdam.

The Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv was founded in 1906 in Jaffa, now part of Tel Aviv. It is at the bottom of the Europa League table this season, at position 35 out of 36.

The next match in the Europa League on November 28 will be against Turkish team Besiktas, based in Istanbul. However, following a decision by the Turkish authorities, the match will be played at a neutral venue.

The European football association UEFA condemned the acts of violence before and after the match on Friday.

We trust that the relevant authorities will identify and charge as many of those responsible for such actions as possible, the report said.