Olympic breaker Quake receives elite honor





The Taiwanese dancer who competed in the first Olympic break event at this year's Paris Games on Thursday was named as a special recipient of this year's Sports Elite Award. Breaker Sun Chen, also known as B-Boy Quake, will receive the award at the Sports Elite Awards ceremony on December 20 for earning one of 16 spots in the Olympic B-Boy competition, according to the Sports Administration, which manages the organization. awards. Although Sun failed to advance to the quarter-finals in Paris, he won the Outbreak Europe competition in Slovakia on August 25, two weeks after making his Olympic debut. Photo: CNA Lee Wu-nan, 82, former president of Taiwan's National Boxing Association, would receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for reforms he introduced during his tenure and for promoting the sport among students and women, the organization said. Six other Sports Elite Awards will be presented during the ceremony, with several medalists from the Paris Olympic Games competing for the honours. They include the Taiwanese who won gold medals in Paris, Lin Yu-ting in women's boxing, and Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang in men's doubles badminton, and the country's five bronze medalists. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Boxing Association Lin was nominated in the Best Female Athlete category, along with two Olympic bronze medalists in women's boxing and two silver medalists in Paralympic Table Tennis, while Wang and Lee were nominated in the Best Sports Team category. The [athletes] The performance was good this year and the people of Taiwan have seen their hard work, Sports Administration Deputy Director General Hung Chih-chang said at a press conference to announce the winners of the special awards and the regular nominees. Gymnast Tang Chia-hung, who took home his first Olympic medal, bronze in the men's horizontal bar, was nominated in the Best Male Athlete and Best Sportsmanship categories, while his coach Weng Shih-hang was nominated in the Best Coach category . Kao Cheng-jui, 19, who won silver at the men's table tennis team event in Paris, was nominated in two categories: Best Male Athlete and Best Novice Athlete. The Sports Administration said 126 entries had been submitted for this year's awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/sport/archives/2024/11/09/2003826620 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos