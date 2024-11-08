Connect with us

Michigan football vs. No. 10 Indiana prediction, scouting report

Free Press sportswriter Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 11 game against Indiana Hoosierswho are undefeated in nine games for the first time in program history.

Fast facts

Match up: Michigan (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Indiana (9-0, 6-0).

Kick-off:3:30 PM Saturday; Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana.

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Oregon during the second half on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

TV/radio:CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1)

Line:Hoosiersby 14.

TO ADJUST:Will Michigan football's projected first-round picks withdraw? Not Kenneth Grant

Availability Report vs. No. 10 Indiana

Michigan: Out: QB Jack Tuttle (pre-season, retired), DB Ja'Den McBurrows (pre-season, undisclosed), OT Andrew Gentry (pre-season, lower body), DB Rod Moore (ACL), Doubtful: Will Johnson (foot), Missed week 10: WR Amorion Walker (undisclosed), DB Jaden Mangham (undisclosed), LB Micah Pollard (undisclosed), Probably: DB Jyaire Hill (undisclosed)

Indiana: No one was listed as out or questionable in a 47-10 win over Michigan State last week.

Scouting report

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs are tackled by Michigan State defensive lineman D'Quan Douse (94) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

When Michigan has the ball: The Wolverines have found some semblance of a passing game behind Davis Warren, who is having his best game of the year, completing 13 of 23 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against Oregon. Perhaps the best part? Both scores came from receivers, one from Tyler Morris and one from Peyton O'Leary. However, it was once again tight end Colston Loveland as the focal point, with seven catches and a career-high 112 receiving yards. While some progress has been made, Michigan still ranks 128 out of 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (134.3 yards per game). Unfortunately, the rushing game has now lost its footing: UM was locked down by Oregon last week, as leading rusher Kalel Mullings ran eight times for a season-low 16 yards, while Donovan Edwards had 10 carries for 52 yards. Indiana won't make it easy either, as the Hoosiers are No. 1 (72.6 yards per game) in stopping the run.

