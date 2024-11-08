With the right support, Egyptian students can still pursue their dreams

As founder and CEO of Global Research UK (GSUK)one of the leading educational institutions in the Middle East and North Africa, I am proud to say that we have the right people to listen to and support students in Egypt who want to study abroad. This gives our tutors at our central hub in the MENA region the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the issues students face on a daily basis.

Over the years, we have seen several countries experience economic ups and downs, and less favorable exchange rates can make students think twice about their dream of studying abroad. Although this is currently the situation for many Egyptian students, they should not lose heart.

What students tell us

With improved career outcomes being a key driver for studying abroad, it is perhaps no surprise that one of the biggest fears we regularly hear from our students is the possibility of the UK graduate visa being changed or weakened.

At GSUK we believe it is our job, together with educators and institutions, to use our influence to ensure this fantastic opportunity remains open. After all, what an experience it is for a graduate to work in Britain and then take this experience home after two years and apply it alongside the training he has received.

Egyptian students are also concerned about the increase in tuition fees and living costs; These are valid concerns that we can provide support with. In our experience, external economic factors do not usually deter students and their families from investing in education, especially when they receive practical support from our expert agents.

How we support our students

Our role at GSUK is to remove every obstacle so that the dreams and aspirations of our students and their families can be achieved.

We attach great importance to providing our students with information. If we don't provide them with the most important information they need to know from AZ, without skipping a letter, we won't build trust. Our aim is for students to arrive in Britain feeling like they've already been there, because their advisor, counselor and university have worked with them every step of the way and provided them with everything they need.

We also like a bit of fun! We organize events including, most recently, a table tennis tournament for high school students in Cairo, which we organize with one of our partners, Kaplan International Routes. The prize: training for their school counselor. This is because we understand how important it is to involve school counselors in the process often. They have known their students since they started secondary school and are well placed to help us support students as they progress to higher education.

What else can the sector do for Egyptian students?

In the future we simply need more, and sooner. More personal interactions with students, more fairs, more events at secondary schools, but also more cooperation between education providers, universities and agents. This includes helping students apply for and pay their deposits earlier to give them more stability, and more opportunities to save money through better tuition rates and scholarship opportunities.

For Egyptian students, we can also alleviate the financial burden caused by currency fluctuations through scholarships, assistance in finding more affordable accommodation or by providing information on how to get excellent value for money while studying abroad.

Our guiding principle at GSUK is that students come first. It sounds simple, but when we put students first, we remind ourselves why we do what we do. By supporting today's students, we pave the way for tomorrow's leaders and help make the world stronger, safer and more educated.

About the author: Amer Mourad is the founder and CEO of Global Study UK (GSUK), an education consultancy based in London, United Kingdom.

With more than 20 years of experience in the international higher education sector, Amer is at the forefront of an ever-changing international education market. He leads a team of dedicated professionals and recognizes that at GSUK, their people are their greatest asset. Always inviting change and looking for new ways to evolve GSUK to better serve their students, Amer believes evolution is the key to continuing to help students succeed. With the support of the GSUK team, Amer aims to give students the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills that will help them create a better world.