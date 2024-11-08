English cricket legend Sir Ian Botham falls into crocodile-infested water – and is rescued by former rival Merv Hughes | Extraordinary news





England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham was rescued by a former Australian rival after falling from a boat into water 'infested' with sharks and crocodiles. The retired all-rounder was fishing with former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes when his slippers became entangled in a rope and fell head first into the Moyle River near Darwin. Northern Australia. Mr Ian, nicknamed Beefsuffered severe bruising to his torso after hitting the boat on the way down, but escaped a worse fate when Hughes and his fellow fishermen quickly pulled him out. Image:

Merv Hughes was an on-field rival to Sir Ian during their cricket career. Image: Reuters



The 68-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday: “My catch of the day was the barra [fish] while I was almost the catch of the day for all the crocodiles and bull sharks… “Thanks guys for getting me out.” Instagram

This content is provided by Instagramwhich may use cookies and other technologies. In order to show you this content, we need your consent to the use of cookies. You can change and enable your preferences using the buttons below Instagram cookies or to allow these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy options.



Unfortunately, we were unable to verify whether you agreed to this Instagram cookies. To view this content, please consent via the button below Instagram cookies only for this session.

Enable cookies

Allow cookies once According to local media, the river is known to be infested with crocodiles, while a family of bull sharks was also seen lurking under the boat when Sir Ian fell in. Referring to the movie Crocodile Dundee, he told the Australian newspaper Herald Sun: “In the end, Crocodile Beefy survived. “I was out of the water faster than I got in. Quite a few pairs of eyes were peeking at me. Luckily I didn't have time to think about what was in the water.” Image:

The river Sir Ian fell into is known to be infested with crocodiles. File photo: iStock



The cricket Commentator added: “The boys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It all happened very quickly and now I'm fine.” Sir Ian, who was awarded a knighthood in 2020, was a rival to Hughes on the field during clashes between England and Australia in the 1980s, but the pair have become close friends as they retire from the sport. Read more from Sky News:

Three charged in connection with Liam Payne's death

Archbishop of Canterbury considers resignation

Putin congratulates 'courageous' Trump The duo were reportedly on a four-day boat trip to catch barramundi fish when the incident occurred last week. Sir Ian is said to have become entangled in the rope while he and his companions were crossing from a small boat to another ship. He is reportedly in Australia to commentate with Hughes on a series of upcoming matches, including the first Test between Australia and India. He is considered one of England's greatest cricketersafter amassing 5,200 Test runs and 383 wickets during his career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/england-cricket-legend-sir-ian-botham-falls-into-crocodile-infested-waters-and-is-rescued-by-former-rival-merv-hughes-13250430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos