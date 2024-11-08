Diego Forlan makes professional tennis debut at the 2024 Uruguay Open





Diego Forlan is considered one of the greatest footballers from Uruguay. However, next week he will embark on a new sporting adventure as he makes his professional tennis debut. In his home country, Forlan will compete in doubles at the 2024 Uruguay Open alongside Federico Coria. The 45-year-old announced his retirement from football five years ago after a 21-year career with some of the biggest clubs in the world. Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and a two-year spell at Manchester United are just some of the sides that make up his impressive CV. Honors include winning the Premier League and FA Cup in England and winning the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atleti. He also made over 100 appearances for his national team during his time on the pitch, helping the South Americans win the Copa America in 2011. Despite his skill with a ball at his feet, Forlan has loved the pitch since childhood. If you had asked me while playing football whether I would play on the ATP Tour, I wouldn't have thought so. he told BBC Sport. I didn't know if I would play tennis, even though it was a sport I really enjoyed. What started as a way to socialize and stay fit reignited his competitive spirit, leading to his ITF Masters Tour debut last year. Now his pro-event debut is in sight, with the tournament taking place between November 11 and 17, 2024.

