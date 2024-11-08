'Where does Australian cricket play?' Queensland Cricket is renewing talks over the future of the Gabba





A frustrating wait for the future of the Gabba has led to a joint plea for a new Olympic stadium by 2032 from tenants Queensland Cricket and AFL club Brisbane Lions. The sporting bodies have sent a letter to Prime Minister David Crisafulli urging him to reconsider his new stadium ban, backing a proposed AU$3.4 billion Victoria Park venue as the centerpiece of the Brisbane Games. They now want to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the future of the Gabba, seeking assurances on a venue plan to ensure both sports survive and “don't put us out of business”. Editor's Choices

1 Related Mr Crisafulli ditched Labour's Olympics plan after winning the October 26 election, after which an independent body would launch a 100-day review and deliver a new blueprint for 2032. However, the leader of the Liberal National Party has repeatedly ruled out the construction of a new Olympic stadium. Queensland Cricket and the Brisbane Lions are unfazed, saying they hope “common sense will prevail” when they speak to the Prime Minister after an anxious wait over the future of the Gabba. “We hope to meet the new Prime Minister and his team in the coming weeks,” Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson told reporters on Friday. “[It is] Just to talk about what our expectations are, but I think more about the frustrations we've had over the last 18 months.” The Gabba was initially planned to be demolished and rebuilt for the 2032 Games at a cost of A$2.7 billion under the Labor government, before being demolished amid a backlash over rising costs. A $600 million Olympic facelift was then planned under Labor before plans were reset under the new LNP government. Svenson said “everything is on the table” for their government talks, but backed the proposed 55,000-capacity Victoria Park stadium field. An independent assessment of the Olympic venue earlier this year claimed the Gabba would reach the end of its life in 2030 and was in “poor condition”. Uncertainty about the future of the aging facility has caused the Gabba is trying to host prestigious international cricket matches like that of Australia No. 5 ranked testing location. Mr Svenson said Queensland Cricket and the Lions wanted a decision on the fate of the Gabba sooner rather than later so they could plan for the future. Both sporting codes would have to find another home venue if the Gabba is renewed or replaced, with Queensland Cricket facing AU$40 million in relocation costs alone. “If displacement is back on the table, we need to have that conversation with the government,” Svenson said. “If this place is torn down and rebuilt, where do the Lions play, where does Australian cricket play? It's important for us to make sure we don't go out of business because of this.” Deputy Prime Minister Jarrod Bleijie said on Friday that he had not seen the letter but would “enjoy looking at it”. However, he backed the 100-day review, sticking to the government's mantra of 'no new stadium'.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/42264470/where-does-australian-cricket-play-queensland-cricket-renews-talks-gabba-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos