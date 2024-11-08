College football Week 11 preview: The five best games to watch this weekend

Laken Litman College football and soccer analyst

The first official College Football Playoff rankings were released this week, and while there weren't many surprises, it does make the rest of the season a little more intense as teams understand exactly what they need to do to clinch a spot in the coveted competition. Field of 12 teams.

Week 11 features a pair of high-stakes matchups, specifically in the SEC, as No. 3 Georgia goes to No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama plays No. 15 LSU in Death Valley. Both have implications for the CFP and will be must-see TV.

Elsewhere, No. 9 BYU and No. 20 Colorado have their own key Big 12 showdowns, while No. 2 Ohio State and No. 8 Indiana just need to keep winning to set up a huge conference battle in a few weeks.

That said, here are the five best games to watch this weekend:

Purdue at number 2 State of Ohio (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

The last three games have been challenging games for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost to new Big Ten foe Oregon by one point at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, then posted narrow victories over Nebraska and Penn State over the past two weekends. Those kinds of results can take an emotional toll on a team, but head coach Ryan Day is telling his players they can't take their foot off the gas pedal right now. Even with unranked Purdue coming to Columbus on Saturday, they can't give up.

That applies not only to this weekend, but to the rest of the season. Ohio State must remain sharp in the coming weeks against inferior opponents such as Purdue (1-7) and Northwestern (4-5). OSU needs to be on its A-game for the final two games against No. 8 Indiana and bitter rival Michigan. Every match is a must-win, especially when there is already one loss on the list.

No. 3 Georgia at number 16 Ole ma'am (3:30 PM ET)

This is a huge opportunity for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. A Rebels win over the Bulldogs would turn the SEC's playoff picture upside down, and it would also be a monumental victory for the Kiffins program, which has yet to beat a ranked team this year. . The Rebels nearly pulled off a victory over then-No. 13 LSU in Death Valley a few weeks ago, but lost 29-26 in overtime. However, they have momentum now after dominating Arkansas 63-13 a week ago.

If Ole Miss pulls off the upset, it will likely be due to its suffocating defense. The unit leads the nation in sacks (41.0) and ranks in the top 10 in defensive rating (13.2) and yards per play (4.41). Georgia QB Carson Beck, who leads the SEC in interceptions (11), hasn't had the most consistent season. If Ole Miss can put pressure on him, things could get interesting.

No. 20 Colorado bee Texas technology (4:00 PM ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

We've known all season that the Big 12 is unpredictable and up for grabs. This game has the potential to make that statement even more true. Texas Tech is coming off an impressive 23-22 victory over previously undefeated Iowa State last week. QB Behren Morton drove the Red Raiders 71 yards in the final two minutes and RB Tahj Brooks punched in a 5-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left, earning the team's fifth victory by eight points or fewer this season.

Now the Red Raiders host Colorado, which was ranked 20th in the initial CFP rankings. Thanks to the loss at Iowa States, the Buffaloes are now tied with the Cyclones for second place in the Big 12. A win would put head coach Deion Sanders' team in a position to play for the conference championship and a spot in the CFP.

That's certainly possible, especially with QB Shedeur Sanders running the offense. He has a chance to put up some big numbers in Lubbock when facing the Big 12's worst pass defense (Texas Tech is giving up 307.2 yards per game). Sanders leads the league in passing efficiency (73.3%) and touchdowns (21), and has thrown just six interceptions this season.

No. 11 Alabama at number 15 LSU (7:30 PM ET)

This one is essentially a CFP elimination game as both Alabama and LSU have two losses. The annual meeting between these programs is always must-see TV, and this year is no exception. Both teams will have their bye, as always, and head coaches Kalen DeBoer and Brian Kelly hope their teams will take advantage after a difficult October.

LSU's last outing ended in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M at Kyle Field. The Tigers held a 17-7 lead at halftime, but were unable to finish the game strong. Alabama has lost two of its past four games, a shocking loss to Vanderbilt and then another to Tennessee, both of which were on the road. How will the Tigers and Crimson Tide respond Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd in Death Valley? We'll find out soon.

No. 9 BYU bee Utah (10:15 PM ET)

BYU hopes to remain undefeated as it travels to take on archrival Utah in a game that hasn't been played since 2010. The Cougars are sitting pretty in the CFP picture, firmly atop the Big 12 standings. Unless something wild happens, which is always a possibility, head coach Kalani Sitake's team should see themselves as conference champions in the 12-team field.

Utah entered the season with potential, but without talented QB Cam Rising available (a lower leg injury suffered in October ruled him out for the season), the offense sputtered. Utah is currently on a four-game losing streak. During the Utes' last outing, a 17-14 loss to Houston on Oct. 26, head coach Kyle Whittingham said he was looking for a “spark” and decided to play two quarterbacks in place of freshman Isaac Wilson and sophomore Brandon Rose. Neither has made a statement, though, and whoever starts Saturday will have their hands full against a solid BYU defense that has the third-most interceptions (14) in the country this season.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and football for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of “Strong Like a Woman,” published in spring 2022 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her up @LakenLitman .

