2024 NCAA DIII Hockey Championship: Selection Show information, bracket, dates

Sports
2024 NCAA DIII Field Hockey Championship: Selection Show information, bracket, dates
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament, which will feature a field of 28 teams in a single-elimination bracket.
The tournament bracket will be unveiled during a selection show on Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 PM ET on NCAA.com. The tournament starts with the first round on November 13, followed by the second and third rounds on November 17. The remaining four teams will meet at W&L Turf Field in Lexington, Virginia on November 22 and 24 for the semifinals and national championship game. All games will be streamed on NCAA.com.
2024 NCAA DIII Field Hockey Tournament Bracket
Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket
2024 NCAA DIII Field Hockey Bracket Schedule
- Show selection: Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 PM ET on NCAA.com
- First round: Wednesday, Nov. 13, streaming on NCAA.com
- Second round: Saturday, November 16 at 11am ET or 2pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com
- Third round: Sunday, November 17 at 1pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com
- Semi-finals: Friday, November 22 at 12pm and 3pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com
- National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., streaming on NCAA.com
Championship history
Below is the complete history of the DIII Field Hockey Championship since 1981. Middlebury has captured the past six national titles since 2017.
|Year
|Champion (record)
|Coach
|Scoring
|Second place
|Location
|2023
|Middlebury (23-0)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|2-0
|John Hopkins
|Newport News, VA
|2022
|Middlebury (21-1)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|John Hopkins
|Glassboro, NJ
|2021
|Middlebury (22-0)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|4-1
|John Hopkins
|Hartford, CT
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Middlebury (21-1)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Franklin & Marshall
|Manheim, Penn.
|2018
|Middlebury (21-1)
|
Katharine DeLorenzo
|2-0
|Tufts
|Manheim, Penn.
|2017
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|4-0
|Messiah
|Bellarmin
|2016
|Messiah
|Brook Good
|1-0 (2OT)
|Tufts
|Geneva
|2015
|Middlebury (20-2)
|Katharine DeLorenzo
|1-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2014
|TCNJ(23-1)
|Sharon Pfluger
|2-0
|Bowdoin
|Washington & Lee
|2013
|Bowdoin (18-3)
|Nicky Pearson
|1-0
|Salisbury
|Old rule
|2012
|Tufts (19-2)
|Tina McDavitt
|2-1
|Montclair stands
|William Smith
|2011
|TCNJ(24-2)
|Sharon Pfluger
|3-1
|Middlebury
|Nichols
|2010
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|Messiah
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|2009
|Salisbury (20-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Mount Holyoke
|2008
|Bowdoin (20-1)
|Nicky Pearson
|3-2 (2 ot)
|Tufts
|Ursinus
|2007
|Bowdoin (20-0)
|Nicky Pearson
|4-3
|Middlebury
|Ursinus
|2006
|Ursinus (21-3)
|Laura Moliken
|3-2
|Messiah
|William Smith
|2005
|Salisbury (21-1)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|1-0
|Messiah
|Washington & Lee
|2004
|Salisbury (22-0)
|Dawn Chamberlin
|6-3
|Middlebury
|Westfield State
|2003
|Salisbury (20-1
|Dawn Chamberlin
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Lebanon Valley
|2002
|Rowan (21-0)
|Penny Kempf
|1-0
|Messiah
|Jumping field
|2001
|SUNY Cortland (19-2)
|Cynthia Wetmore
|1-0
|Messiah
|Jumping field
|2000
|William Smith (20-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|Jumping field
|Salisbury
|1999
|TCNJ(20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger
|4-1
|Amherst
|TCNJ
|1998
|Middlebury (17-1)
|Missy Foot
|3-2 (among others)
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1997
|Willem Smit (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|3-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Lebanon Valley
|1996
|TCNJ (21-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger
|2-1
|Hartwick
|TCNJ
|1995
|TCNJ(20-0)
|Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger
|2-1
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1994
|SUNY Cortland (24-1)
|Pat Rudy
|2-1
|TCNJ
|Messiah
|1993
|SUNY Cortland (22-1-1)
|Pat Rudy
|1-0
|Mary Washington
|Mary Washington
|1992
|Willem Smit (22-1)
|Sally Scatton
|1-0
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
|1991
|TCNJ (19-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|1-0
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1990
|TCNJ (18-0-1)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Bloomsburg
|Bloomsburg
|1989
|Sluis Haven (17-4-2)
|Sharon Taylor
|2-1
|TCNJ
|SUNY Cortland
|1988
|TCNJ(21-0-2)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|3-2 (2 ot)*
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1987
|Bloomsburg (24-1)
|Jan Hutchinson
|1-0
|William Smith
|William Smith
|1986
|Salisbury (21-0)
|Karen Weaver
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|TCNJ
|1985
|TCNJ(22-3)
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|2-1
|Millersville
|Drew
|1984
|Bloomsburg (19-0)
|Jan Hutchinson
|3-2
|Messiah
|TCNJ
|1983
|TCNJ(23-1)
|Melissa Magee
|2-1
|Ithaca
|Ithaca
|1982
|Ithaca (18-3)
|Doris Kostrinski
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|TCNJ
|Elizabethtown
|1981
|TCNJ(20-0)
|Melissa Magee
|2-0
|Franklin & Marshall
|Westfield State
|
