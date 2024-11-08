2024 NCAA DIII Hockey Championship: Selection Show information, bracket, dates





Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA DIII field hockey tournament, which will feature a field of 28 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The tournament bracket will be unveiled during a selection show on Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 PM ET on NCAA.com. The tournament starts with the first round on November 13, followed by the second and third rounds on November 17. The remaining four teams will meet at W&L Turf Field in Lexington, Virginia on November 22 and 24 for the semifinals and national championship game. All games will be streamed on NCAA.com. 2024 NCAA DIII Hockey Tournament Bracket Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket 2024 NCAA DIII Hockey Bracket Schedule Show selection: Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 PM ET on NCAA.com

First round: Wednesday, Nov. 13, streaming on NCAA.com

Second round: Saturday, November 16 at 11am ET or 2pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com

Third round: Sunday, November 17 at 1pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com

Semi-finals: Friday, November 22 at 12pm and 3pm ET, streaming on NCAA.com

National Championship: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., streaming on NCAA.com Championship history Below is the complete history of the DIII Field Hockey Championship since 1981. Middlebury has captured the past six national titles since 2017. Year Champion (record) Coach Scoring Second place Location 2023 Middlebury (23-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 John Hopkins Newport News, VA 2022 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 John Hopkins Glassboro, NJ 2021 Middlebury (22-0) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-1 John Hopkins Hartford, CT 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Franklin & Marshall Manheim, Penn. 2018 Middlebury (21-1) Katharine DeLorenzo 2-0 Tufts Manheim, Penn. 2017 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 4-0 Messiah Bellarmin 2016 Messiah Brook Good 1-0 (2OT) Tufts Geneva 2015 Middlebury (20-2) Katharine DeLorenzo 1-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2014 TCNJ(23-1) Sharon Pfluger 2-0 Bowdoin Washington & Lee 2013 Bowdoin (18-3) Nicky Pearson 1-0 Salisbury Old rule 2012 Tufts (19-2) Tina McDavitt 2-1 Montclair stands William Smith 2011 TCNJ(24-2) Sharon Pfluger 3-1 Middlebury Nichols 2010 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 2-1 (2 ot)* Messiah Christopher Nieuwpoort 2009 Salisbury (20-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Mount Holyoke 2008 Bowdoin (20-1) Nicky Pearson 3-2 (2 ot) Tufts Ursinus 2007 Bowdoin (20-0) Nicky Pearson 4-3 Middlebury Ursinus 2006 Ursinus (21-3) Laura Moliken 3-2 Messiah William Smith 2005 Salisbury (21-1) Dawn Chamberlin 1-0 Messiah Washington & Lee 2004 Salisbury (22-0) Dawn Chamberlin 6-3 Middlebury Westfield State 2003 Salisbury (20-1 Dawn Chamberlin 4-1 Middlebury Lebanon Valley 2002 Rowan (21-0) Penny Kempf 1-0 Messiah Jumping field 2001 SUNY Cortland (19-2) Cynthia Wetmore 1-0 Messiah Jumping field 2000 William Smith (20-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 Jumping field Salisbury 1999 TCNJ(20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger 4-1 Amherst TCNJ 1998 Middlebury (17-1) Missy Foot 3-2 (among others) William Smith William Smith 1997 Willem Smit (22-1) Sally Scatton 3-0 SUNY Cortland Lebanon Valley 1996 TCNJ (21-1) Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger 2-1 Hartwick TCNJ 1995 TCNJ(20-0) Sharon Goldbrenner Pfluger 2-1 Messiah TCNJ 1994 SUNY Cortland (24-1) Pat Rudy 2-1 TCNJ Messiah 1993 SUNY Cortland (22-1-1) Pat Rudy 1-0 Mary Washington Mary Washington 1992 Willem Smit (22-1) Sally Scatton 1-0 TCNJ TCNJ 1991 TCNJ (19-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 1-0 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1990 TCNJ (18-0-1) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1989 Sluis Haven (17-4-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 TCNJ SUNY Cortland 1988 TCNJ(21-0-2) Sharon Goldbrenner 3-2 (2 ot)* Bloomsburg TCNJ 1987 Bloomsburg (24-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 William Smith William Smith 1986 Salisbury (21-0) Karen Weaver 3-2 Bloomsburg TCNJ 1985 TCNJ(22-3) Sharon Goldbrenner 2-1 Millersville Drew 1984 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Messiah TCNJ 1983 TCNJ(23-1) Melissa Magee 2-1 Ithaca Ithaca 1982 Ithaca (18-3) Doris Kostrinski 2-1 (2 ot)* TCNJ Elizabethtown 1981 TCNJ(20-0) Melissa Magee 2-0 Franklin & Marshall Westfield State 2024 NCAA DI Hockey Championship: Selection Show Information, Brackets, Dates Latest schedule and tournament information for the 2024 DI Field Hockey Championship, which concludes November 22-24 at the Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Complex in Ann Arbor, Michigan. READ MORE No. No. 16 Iowa upsets No. 3 Ohio State in a top 25 hockey game The 16th-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team dominated third-ranked Ohio State 3-0 in a top-25 matchup. READ MORE No. No. 8 Saint Joe's takes down No. 3 Virginia in a top-10 hockey match The Hawks beat No. 3 Virginia in field hockey. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE

