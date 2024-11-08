Table Tennis – WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024: Last French representative, Flix Lebrun eliminated in the quarter-finals





There is no longer a French representative at the WTT Champions in Frankfurt. Flix Lebrun lost in 4 sets (7-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-13) this Friday, November 8 in the quarter-finals against Truls Moregard. Author of too many technical wastes at the start of the match and facing a Swede at the top of series 7 in great form, the 18-year-old from Montpellier left the competition on the edge of the last four. After a very close start to the match between the two men until the score was 5-5, Flix Lebrun made several technical errors, sending his opponent flying in the set. The Sudois score the first round 11-7 after a final backhand error from the Frenchman. Truls Moregards is more aggressive and suffocates the world number 5 in the second set. Frustrated, Fv drop one It's not possible! in a shout of anger while leading 8-2. However, he managed to raise his level of play and erase three set points, but the Swedish table tennis player logically won the second round 11-6. In the third set the match took a completely different turn. Flix Lebrun reduces the mistakes and intensifies the rhythm, allowing him to take the lead in this round (5-1). But the Swede does not give up, which gives very good points that are disputed between the two protagonists. Ultimately it is the Frenchman, victorious and more diligent than his opponent in this set, who takes 2 sets 1 in the match (11-5). The tension is palpable in the Swag Energy Arena for the fourth set. Can Flix Lebrun achieve something extraordinary? reassembledwhen he looked overwhelmed at the start of the match? The two table tennis players go blow for blow and make the set unbearable. In the end it was Truls Moregard who offered himself two set points, synonymous with match points, 10-8. But Fv has not yet said his last word and wipes away the two match points to come back 10-10. The third will be the good one for the Sudois, who finishes 13-11. It is the first time in four meetings on the WTT circuit that Truls Moregard has defeated Flix Lebrun. He will challenge his compatriot Anton Kallberg in the semi-finals. Flix Lebrun now has an appointment, just like his brother AlexisFukuoka in Japan from November 20 to 24 WTT final which already promise to be spectacular. READ ALSO – All live results of the French during the WTT Champions in Frankfurt 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/fr/infos/tennis-de-table-wtt-champions-francfort-2024-dernier-representant-francais-felix-lebrun-elimine-defaite-quarts-de-finale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos