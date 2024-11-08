Pakistan, hosts of the Champions Trophy, says it has not been told that India wants to play cricket matches elsewhere





LAHORE, Pakistan — A top Pakistan Cricket Board official on Friday refused to confirm media reports that India has decided not to play matches in host Pakistan during next year's Champions Trophy. My view is that if there are any problems, they (India) should inform us in writing, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore. I will share this with both the media and the government as soon as I receive such a letter. Indian media reported on Friday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its concerns to all Champions Trophy stakeholders, including the PCB, over the tournament from February 19 to March 9 and would not play in arch-rivals Pakistan. The Times of India said Dubai is a strong candidate to host the matches with the Men in Blue for the 50-over tournament. Such a solution would result in Pakistan having to travel to a neutral venue to play India in a group match, with a possible meeting later in the tournament if both teams progress from their groups. The final is scheduled for March 9 in Pakistan, the specific location has not yet been determined. Our position is clear, Naqvi said. They must inform us of any objections in writing. So far there has been no discussion of the hybrid model and we are not prepared to accept one. Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but all India matches were played in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model for the tournament. Not until months later Pakistan did travel to India for the Over-50s World Cup. Political tensions have halted bilateral cricket between the two countries since 2008 and they have only participated in multi-nation tournaments, including ICC World Cups. Cricket should be free from politics, Naqvi said. Every sport should not be intertwined with politics. Our preparations for the Champions Trophy continue unabated and this will be a successful event. The PCB has already spent millions of dollars on upgrading stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, which will host 15 Champions Trophy matches. Naqvi hoped that all three stadiums will be ready in the next two months. Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here (in Pakistan),” Naqvi said. “I don't think anyone should make this a political issue, and I don't expect them to do so. I expect the tournament will be held at the home of the official hosts. Eight countries – Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan – will participate in the tournament, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the International Cricket Council. Normally, the ICC announces the schedule of every major tournament 100 days before the event and I hope they will announce it very soon, Naqvi said. ___ AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

