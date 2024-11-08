USC is breaking ground for Bloom Football Performance Center

USC President Carol Folt on Thursday unveiled the state-of-the-art Ronald H. Bloom Football Performance Center, a 160,000-square-foot complex that will serve as the new home of Trojan football. The Bloom Football Performance Center is the latest investment in Folt's athletics moonshot, a strategic vision to position USC Athletics for sustainable excellence with new and improved facilities and enhanced academic support, allowing Trojan student-athletes to compete at the highest levels on the field and in the classroom.

The football center brings total investments in athletics facilities to more than $200 million as part of the moonshot, the most transformative era of modernization and expansion of athletics facilities in the university's history.

At an event with more than 200 Trojan fans, university leaders and staff, coaches and student-athletes, Folt and others broke ground for the Bloom Football Performance Center, which will open in the summer of 2026. It will have two large open-air practice fields. , one of which is directly accessible from the three-level facility, which features a locker room, recovery area, nutrition and training areas, team auditorium and meeting rooms. Construction will begin in January.

Renderings reveal a groundbreaking facility for USC football that will set a new standard among top college programs. The lobby will showcase USC's 11 national championships and eight Heisman trophies, the most of any program in the country, and will include a space honoring the Trojans' 176 All-Americans.

Combined with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, one of the most historic and iconic stadiums in the world, the Bloom Football Performance Center will pair a modern standard of performance excellence with the rich history and heritage of the Trojan football program.

Folt said the center will be named after Ronald H. Bloom in honor of his $50 million gift. She was joined by members of the football team and the USC Trojan Marching Band as a banner was unfurled to unveil the center's new name.

This beautiful new home has a champion for it. This is a champion who truly bleeds cardinal and gold, a champion whose name appears in so many places, Folt said. This is a great celebration for USC, the Bloom family and all of our generous donors. We thank you all.

A supporter of USC for more than 70 years, Bloom helps grow USC Athletics, expand cancer research and create iconic campus landmarks. Sitting with his wife Lois and other family members, Bloom beamed as Folt, athletic director Jennifer Cohen and head football coach Lincoln Riley announced that the new performance center would bear his name, a testament to his commitment to a program. that brings him and his family so much joy.

I know our athletic director, Jen Cohen, and her incredible experience will really make this thing happen and move forward, and Coach Riley will make our football program the best in the country with this state-of-the-art center, Bloom. said.

The new $200 million facility is made possible entirely by philanthropy. In addition to the Bloom family, other generous donors to the Trojan Family include the Argyros Family Foundation, Bob and Perri Bisschopthe Family Chad and Cari Peetsand additional anonymous donors.

My favorite part of the USC experience is the sense of family, says USC trustee Stephanie Argyros, who, with her sister Lisa Argyros, is co-CEO of the Argyros Family Foundation. I am thrilled that we can contribute to the growth of our student-athletes and do our part to bring more families together for exciting USC football games in the future.

“I have always loved the USC football program,” said Bob Bishop, who founded the hedge fund Impala Asset Management. This performance center will help the Trojans become a highly competitive team in the expanded Big Ten. I'm happy to be part of this community effort.

We are excited to invest in a world-class facility that will provide the USC Trojan football program with remarkable resources for student-athletes, coaches and staff to achieve success, said Chad Peets.

The next era of Trojan athletics

Construction of the Bloom Football Performance Center comes amid one of the biggest shifts in USC Athletics: USC's move to the Big Ten Conference. In 2022, Folt and then-athletic director Mike Bohn made the historic decision to join the Big Ten. Cohen, who hired Folt in 2023, is leading the charge in the new era of Trojan athletics. Cohen, widely considered one of the best athletic directors in the country, is the first woman to hold the athletic director position at USC.

The quick action of our incredible Trojan donors has allowed our vision to move forward so quickly, Folt said. Their generous donations to these important facility projects are critical to ensuring our athletes can compete with the best in the Big Ten. Trojan ambitions and expectations for excellence are high, and we are still on a campaign to complete not only our football plans, but also other vital sporting and student support facilities. Luckily, we have Jen Cohen's vision to move this forward.

What makes today so special is: Today is more than a groundbreaking event, Cohen said Thursday morning. Today is one of those days where we put the spotlight on the people behind the project. We celebrated the Trojan family. We celebrated our togetherness. We celebrated and were inspired by the reminder that when truly generous and committed people come together, anything is possible.

The new football complex is part of the Athletic Facilities Vision, a donor-funded effort that includes major renovations, upgrades and new facilities to provide student-athletes with spaces for training, recovery and development. To date, the university has received more than $203 million in philanthropic donations for these improvements. They include:

Rawlinson Stadium: Announced in June 2023, this new home for USC's lacrosse and football teams will have a capacity of 2,500 for game days and feature spectator viewing decks and social areas, a state-of-the-art press box and dedicated locker rooms, a box office, concession stands and a formal entrance plaza. The new stadium was made possible by a gift from the Fritz B. Burns Foundation, support from the Folts Presidential Fund and other generous donors.

USC Baseball: The new baseball stadium will have a capacity of 2,500 to 3,000 people, with fan experience improvements such as new seating options, multiple social areas and concession locations, a video board and an audio system. A new press box, coaching and support staff offices, indoor batting cages and a pitching lab will also be added for the 2026 season.

Galen Center: The home of USC's basketball and volleyball teams received major improvements both on and off the court thanks to a donation from Folt's Presidential Fund. The Galen Center features a new lounge and a renovated Founders Club.

Colich Track & Field Center: Opened in 2021, the Colich Center serves as the new home of the men's and women's national track and field programs and houses an impressive Hall of Fame honoring the success of Trojan track and field members in NCAA Championships and Olympic Games. In 2023, Folt renamed the track and field field after Allyson Felix in honor of the alumna who is the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete in American history.

Additionally, recent renovations to the Coliseum, as well as future renovations to the John McKay Center and an enhanced golf practice facility, demonstrate USC's holistic commitment to sustainable excellence across all 23 athletics programs.

Every gift is important, and philanthropy for a college athletics department is everything, Cohen said. It gives us a competitive advantage. Everything you see on this beautiful campus, everything you see around our athletic department, every great experience we've had, coaches we've hired, teams that have won, donors are by our side in that moment.

Thursday's event comes nearly three years after USC head football coach Lincoln Riley accepted responsibility for leading the Trojans into a new era, a point Riley made during his remarks.

When we took the job here at USC, there was excitement about what had obviously happened here before, and the great history at this university and in this football program, but the real excitement was what we thought this could be if we could really do it all find. that's here together and really building it the right way, Riley said. Today that is very symbolic for me.

A Trojan horse for life

Bloom graduated in 1955 with a degree in public administration from what is now the USC Price School of Public Policy. He said most of his fondest memories center around Trojan football games, whether just attending or building floats for the games with his fraternity brothers.

When you meet someone from the Trojan Family, you have the ability to talk things over and immediately get on board, says Bloom, the founder of Crown Associates Realty Inc., an industrial real estate and property management company. You immediately have a feeling of reaction, of awareness, of wanting to understand each other and want to be part of the togetherness.

Bloom's history of giving back to the university began with the name Bloom Walk and the adjacent rose garden and benches on the University Park Campus. He established two chairs at Keck Medicine of USC, began donating to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1996, and served on the board of trustees of the USC Roski School of Art and Design.

Bloom's legacy at his alma mater also includes the Bloom Family Tunnel (No. 6) in the Coliseum; the Bloom seating area at center court at Galen Centers; the Family Study Room in Heritage Hall, where he is also a founder; a special grant for the full-back position; sculptures along Bloom Walk between the gerontology center and Mudd Hall of Philosophy; and the Bloom Hall of Fame Walk, along the street adjacent to the John McKay Center. The Bloom family also donated the bronze George Tirebiter statue and bench on Trousdale Parkway at Bloom Walk.

I've seen some ups and downs with USC football, Bloom said Thursday morning. I've had the privilege of being here during the McKay era, the Robinson era and the Carroll era. I know that [the] Coach Riley's era will bring us the same great times.

At 91, Bloom has more memories of USC than most. Now the Bloom name will usher in a new era of USC football.

It is state-of-the-art and will compete with the best facilities available for collegiate athletics, Bloom said. We have great athletes now, but this facility will require significant recruiting. One of the elements that made me want to give this[gift] was the fact that tomorrow's football program will be strengthened by my contribution to it.