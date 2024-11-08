Boston College and North Carolina advance to the finals of the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship





WINSTON-SALEM, NC (theACC.com) Boston College and North Carolina advanced to the finals of the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship on Friday, November 8, following victories in Wednesday's semifinals. The top-seeded Tar Heels and third-seeded Eagles will play for the championship at noon ET on ACC Network. #1 North Carolina 3, #5 Syracuse 1 After scoring twice in Tuesday's quarterfinal, North Carolina's Charly Bruder added two more goals in the first half on Wednesday to give the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead at halftime. Both of Bruder's goals came straight from penalty corners, including one that contained several layers of deception and deception. Ciana Riccardo, Jasmina Smolenaars and Katie Dixon each had an assist in the first 30 minutes of action. After a Bruder shot was blocked, Pleum Lammers buried the rebound 4:23 into the third quarter, giving the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead. Syracuse moved into the scoring column when Sarah Smalley beat the North Carolina goalie to cut the deficit to two. The goal was Smalley's second of the season and came on Syracuse's third shot of the day. With the win, North Carolina will play for its 27th ACC championship title on Friday. The Tar Heels have won seven straight ACC championships dating back to the 2017 season. #3 Boston College 2, #2 Duke 1 (2-0 shootout) Neither Boston College nor Duke could register a shot or earn a penalty corner opportunity in the first half as the two teams entered halftime in the middle of a scoreless game. The scoring drought was quickly resolved in the second half, however, when Duke's Kira Curland scored on a penalty corner with an assist from Macy Szukics. Later in the quarter, Boston College found the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1, when Madelief Grandjean used passes from Mia Garber and Juliette Hijdra to beat the Duke goalkeeper on a penalty corner. The two sides remained deadlocked for the remainder of regulation and advanced to the first overtime affair of the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship. After a save from Boston College's Charley Kramer, the Eagles had to fend off three straight penalty corners from the Blue Devils. Both teams continued to impress defensively and the score remained 1-1 through two extra periods. In the shootout, Kramer proved why she was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year by stopping all four Duke shots. After Yani Zhong gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the penalty shootout, Martina Giacchino buried the winning goal for Boston College. The win sends Boston College to the ACC Championship finals for the third time in program history and the first time since 2019. 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship

Kentner Stadium; Winston Salem, NC

All games listed in Eastern Time. Quarterfinals

Tuesday November 5 10:00am – #1 North Carolina 5, #8 Cal 0

12:30 – #5 Syracuse 1, #4 Virginia 0

3:30 PM – #2 Duke 4, #7 Wake Forest 1

6:00 PM – #3 Boston College 3, #6 Stanford 2 Semi-finals

Wednesday November 6 1:00 PM #1 North Carolina 3, #5 Syracuse 1

3:30 PM – #3 Boston College 2, #2 Duke 1 (Boston College wins 2-0 in shootout) Championship

Friday November 8 Afternoon #1 North Carolina vs. #3 Boston College

