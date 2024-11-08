Table Tennis Championship 2024, able to produce athletes in the future…





Buleleng (Atnews) – Through the 2024 Table Tennis Championship, we will be able to produce Buleleng athletes who will excel not only at the Bali Province level, but also be able to speak nationally and even internationally. The table tennis tournament to be held at PTMSI Buleleng Building, Bhuwana Patra Singaraja Sports Activities Complex from Friday (September 11) will be very helpful in improving the performance of Buleleng children in table tennis. “This championship is an important step in creating the next generation of competitive athletes at national and even international level,” said Gede Suyasa at the opening of the Table Tennis Championship. According to regional secretary Gede Suyasa, Bali won the first medal in table tennis at the XXI PON in Aceh, North Sumatra, where all the athletes were from Buleleng. This is a great source of inspiration for the younger generation. “We hope that a championship like this can be a motivation for younger athletes to continue training hard so that they can achieve a proud achievement later on,” he added. This event to discover the talents of table tennis athletes was held by the Open University (UT) in collaboration with the Bali Tribune media and supported by the Buleleng Regency Government and KONI Buleleng, and lasted for 3 days until November 10, 2024. This championship aims to hone the capabilities of young athletes and strengthen the foundation for the sport of table tennis in Buleleng. Chairman of the UT-Tribun Table Tennis Championship 2024 committee, Fauzan Marasabessy, expressed his pride in the enthusiasm of the participants in Buleleng. This is the third championship we have won, after Gianyar and Tabanan. “We are proud to be present in Buleleng and to coincide this championship with Heroes Day on November 10, as a form of appreciation to PTMSI Buleleng for its great contribution to the development of excellent table tennis athletes,” Fauzan explained. This event was attended by almost 300 participants from different regions, including the southern region of Bali. They compete in different age categories, from U-12, U-15, U-18 to U-90. The implemented competition system is expected to improve the quality and competition experience of the participants. Chairman of PTMSI Buleleng, Made Lestariana, also appreciated the efforts of UT and Tribun Bali in organizing this championship. We really support this championship because it can produce superior seeds who can later build on the achievements of their seniors, such as winning gold in the last PON. “This is both a challenge and an opportunity to maintain this performance,” said Made Lestariana. Through this championship, it is hoped that more and more Buleleng youth will become interested and actively pursue the sport of table tennis so that Bali can continue to produce excellent athletes capable of competing on the national and international stage. (WAN)

