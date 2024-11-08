Pakistan humiliates Australia to square ODI series with nine-wicket routine | Cricket





World champions Australia have been embarrassed by Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval to suffer one of the heaviest defeats in their one-day international history. After posting just 163 runs, Australia were then punished in the field by Pakistan openers Saim Ayub (82) and Abdullah Shafique (64 not out) as the tourists romped to a nine-wicket win in the second ODI with 141 balls to spare . It is the first time since 1992 that Australia have lost a home ODI by nine wickets. They avoided becoming the first Australian team to lose a white-ball match at home by 10 wickets when Adam Zampa ended the opening 137-run stand. It wasn't one of our best days, Pat Cummins said of the tough loss. You hope to get more than 160 [but] they bowl well. We got some catchers in, tried to attack, but that wasn't to be. Pakistani Ayub said: I have bowled here for the Melbourne Stars, I know the pitch, I know the length. I just wanted to make the breakthrough. Pakistan's stunning triumph gives them a huge chance to win the three-match series, with Test stars Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to sit out Sunday's deciding game in Perth. Those five will not make the trip so that they can prepare for the upcoming battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who will captain Australia for the first time in Cummins' absence, Glenn Maxwell and Zampa will be the only members of last year's World Cup finals to play at Optus Stadium. Pakistan's first ODI win against Australia in Adelaide since 1996 was set up by the speedy Haris Rauf, who destroyed the middle order. Rauf, who has been a popular figure in the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars since 2020, picked up where he left off at the MCG when Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl. 10 wickets against New Zealand, Wellington 2007

9 wickets against West Indies, SCG 1984

9 wickets against West Indies, Kingston 1984

9 wickets against South Africa, SCG 1992

9 wickets against West Indies, Waca 1992

9 wickets against Pakistan, Rawalpindi 1994

9 wickets against West Indies, St Georges 2003

9 wickets against England, Headingley 2005

9 wickets against India, Jaipur 2013

9 wickets vs Pakistan, Lahore 2022

9 wickets vs Pakistan, Adelaide Oval 2024 “,”credit:”}”> Short manual Australia's biggest ODI losses, by wickets Show 10 wickets against New Zealand, Wellington 2007

9 wickets against West Indies, SCG 1984

9 wickets against West Indies, Kingston 1984

9 wickets against South Africa, SCG 1992

9 wickets against West Indies, Waca 1992

9 wickets against Pakistan, Rawalpindi 1994

9 wickets against West Indies, St Georges 2003

9 wickets against England, Headingley 2005

9 wickets against India, Jaipur 2013

9 wickets vs Pakistan, Lahore 2022

9 wickets vs Pakistan, Adelaide Oval 2024 Thank you for your feedback. The 31-year-old gave Pakistan a chance for a shock victory with three for 67 on Monday, before Cummins sent Australia home with two wickets. But Rauf (five for 29) went to another level in Adelaide with his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, dismissing Inglis, Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie and Maxwell as Australia collapsed from 79 for two to 129 for seven. The fiery right-armer also claimed Cummins' scalp to end any chance Australia had of reaching a competitive total. Rauf finished with the best ODI figures by a Pakistani bowler at the Adelaide Oval, impressing the legendary Wasim Akram in the commentary box. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy statement: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion Australia should have been all out for 147 but wicketkeeper Rizwan spilled a skied ball from Zampa. He rolled a rapid-fire 18, and even forced Rizwan, without success, with the help of a review, saying: You guys are calling on everything. You should take [the review]. Smith finished as Australia's top scorer with 35 when their innings ended in the 35th over. Openers Matt Short (19) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) failed to silence critics of their arrogant batting. Australian great Ian Healy had branded the pair schoolyard bullies and urged them to tone down their aggression. On Thursday, Fraser-McGurk said he would continue hitting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/nov/08/pakistan-humiliate-australia-odi-series-nine-wicket-rout-adelaide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos