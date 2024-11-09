Cricket news, live updates today November 8, 2024: Sublime Sabalenka is on top of the world





Follow us for the latest news, updates, articles, player stats, commentary and other exciting content related to cricket.…Read more Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff. Follow all updates here: November 8, 2024 10:25 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Sublime Sabalenka is on top of the world A season that brought her two Grand Slam trophies and as many WTA 1000 titles has seen her become the year-end No. 1 Read the full story here November 8, 2024 10:17 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: BCCI Reviews NZ Loss With Rohit, Gambhir And Agarkar A strategic change likely in the choice of home fields; the pace of player transition depends on performance in Australia Read the full story here November 8, 2024 9:44 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Sanju Samson first Indian to smash back-to-back T20I centuries, whirlwind knock leaves South Africa shocked Sanju Samson finally shows what he can do! This century against South Africa is indeed a special blow. Read the full story here Get exclusive insights on the 2024 US elections, click here! November 8, 2024 8:57 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Team India Stars Remain Confused As National Anthem Stops Midway Before 1st T20I, Angry Fans Say 'Unacceptable' Team India players faced an awkward moment before the match when the national anthem stopped midway due to a technical glitch. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 8:22 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Suryakumar Yadav's Honest Confession at IPL Auction Immediately After T20Is against South Africa: 'You Can't Lie…' Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, India captain Suryakumar Yadav gave an honest answer about the IPL mega auction! Read the full story here November 8, 2024 7:57 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Wasim Akram Says He 'Never Trusted Pakistani Fielders' On-Broadcast, Shaheen Afridi Drops A Sitter On Next Delivery Wasim Akram provided quite a hilarious moment during the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 6:47 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Prithvi Shaw Takes Immediate Action After Receiving Greg Chappell's Motivation Letter; takes half an hour… November 8, 2024 6:34 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Best of India in Australia Part 4: Virat Kohli's captaincy begins with iconic twin tons in Adelaide Virat Kohli's double ton at the Adelaide Oval in 2014 sent warning shots to Australia: here was a player hungry to win where no Indian captain had won before. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 6:33 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Tim Paine hopes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play PM's XI 'for the game' as ex-AUS captain will don coach's hat Tim Paine will coach the Australian Prime Minister's XI for the warm-up match between the team and India at the BGT. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 6:22 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'I explained to Sachin…': Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma told to follow Tendulkar's example to rekindle old fire and attitude Greg Chappell used to help Sachin Tendulkar, and the same advice could come in handy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Australia. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 6:19 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Pakistan leapfrogs India and Sri Lanka to achieve major Asian record in Australia after emphatic nine-wicket win in 2nd ODI Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan stunned world champions Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series Read the full story here November 8, 2024 5:44 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Beautiful Blessing is Coming. 2025' November 8, 2024 5:40 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: PCB denies receipt of BCCI's 'written' communication, says 'not ready to hear about hybrid model' for Champions Trophy PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that nothing is yet to be heard from the BCCI regarding the Champions Trophy 2025. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 5:12 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Team India not to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, BCCI requests to shift matches to Dubai: report Team India will reportedly not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, with suggestions that BCCI has requested Dubai as the venue. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 4:15 PM IS Cricket Live Updates today: Stuart Broad reacts after 'terrible' decision to give Marcus Harris reprieve during India A match: 'I would have walked' Stuart Broad has now responded after Marcus Harris failed to walk despite sending the ball to first slip. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 3:39 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: KL Rahul discovers the strangest way to be bowled, batsman's embarrassing dismissal paints a sad story for India's top order KL Rahul suffered a brainwash of the highest order against off-spinner Corey Rochiccioli in the four-day match between India A and Australia. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 2:32 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul in utter disbelief as umpire Marcus Harris fails to dismiss despite first slip lead Marcus Harris was given not-out despite what looked like a clear lead at first slip, and was given an extra life Read the full story here November 8, 2024 1:19 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Mohammad Rizwan fooled into taking DRS by Adam Zampa's 'take it' fall; commentators laugh at the PAK captain's brain fade Mohammad Rizwan blindly follows Adam Zampa's DRS advice during the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Adelaide. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 1:05 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Aiden Markram Says South African Players Not At All Focusing On IPL Auction Before India Series South African skipper Aiden Markram spoke about the importance of playing this series against India on the eve of the IPL 2025 auction. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 12:35 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Ian Botham falls into crocodile-infested river and suffers bruises; saved by ex-Australian rival Merv Hughes, but not before… Ian Botham was rescued by Merv Hughes after the legendary English cricketer fell into a crocodile-infested river in Australia. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 12:00 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Virat Kohli looks borderline embarrassed as crowd sings 'Happy Birthday to you' in unison during the live event two days later Virat Kohli was left red-faced after the crowd started singing 'Happy Birthday', two days after the former India captain turned 36. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 11:24 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: India A Captain, Players Disgruntled After Australian Umpire Questioned Ball Condition For Days Following Tampering Allegations In the second unofficial Test, India A's players were again in the scanner for a certain ball-related incident Read the full story here November 8, 2024 11:08 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Prasidh Krishna takes giant step towards playing Perth Test, brings India A back with fiery spell against Australia A Prasidh Krishna was the leading wicket-taker for India A at the MCG, picking up 4 Australian wickets in the first innings. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 10:17 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Ruturaj Gaikwad Launches Attack On Umpire And Fielders Over Howler In Ranji Trophy Match, Goes On Instagram Rant India Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad posted a video on his Instagram story criticizing a poor decision during a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Services. Read the full story here November 8, 2024 9:04 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: ICC gives unsatisfactory rating to Kanpur outfield; The field in Chennai is very good, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru hardly pass ICC rated the Chennai pitch, used for the India vs Bangladesh Test, as “very good”, while the other four home centers used during the season were deemed “satisfactory”. Read the full story here

