Sports
Tennessee football fans, I won't worry you, but here's a little warning
I'm not here to be alarmist, but I won't ignore warning flags either.
And what do those warning marks tell me?
No. 7 Tennessee has work to do to make the College Football Playoff, and there is certainly work to do to host a first-round playoff game.
The Vols (7-1) should be relatively happy with their spot in the initial CFP rankings. Despite a loss at Arkansas, they were ahead of two undefeated teams from Power Four conferences. If the playoff started today, the Vols would host a first-round game.
Not bad, huh?
Not safe either.
Tennessee should do well against lowly Mississippi State on Saturday, but next comes a trip to Georgia.
If the Vols lose to Georgia and finish 10-2, combined with a win over No. 10 Notre Dame and go 11-1, the Irish could pass Tennessee and knock the Vols out of position to win a first-round game to organize.
TOP CITIZENS:Why playing in the SEC Championship game isn't all it's cracked up to be
CFP RANKINGS:The committee shows great infatuation with Big Ten, while disapproving of one team in particular
Consider: Four conference champions get a bye before the quarterfinals. Let's assume Oregon wins the Big Ten. That leaves No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas and No. 6 Penn State as the teams ahead of Tennessee, which would host in the first round. If Notre Dame then overtakes the Vols, poof, goodbye host status in the first round.
Okay, fine, but at least a 10-2 Tennessee team would be assured of a playoff spot, right?
Well, about that
No. No. 15 LSU will host No. 11 Alabama on Saturday, and No. 16 Ole Miss will host No. 3 Georgia.
Combine wins over LSU and Ole Miss with Tennessee losing to Georgia the following week, and the Vols could be in trouble.
LSU beating Alabama would neutralize the best line on Tennessee's resume, and Ole Miss beating Georgia before Tennessee loses to Georgia could cause a problem.
If LSU and Ole Miss win Saturday and the Vols lose a second game, Tennessee could be left behind Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss and hope for a fifth playoff bid in the SEC, a bid that likely won't happen.
Now I told you I wouldn't be an alarmist, so I'll inject a dose of calm for Vols fans who might feel their pulse racing.
If LSU or Ole Miss loses, the Vols would likely be safe at 10-2.
Let's also not rule out the possibility that Tennessee could beat Georgia. The Bulldogs are many things, but they are not impenetrable.
There are plenty of opportunities for Tennessee to make the playoffs, host a first-round playoff game, or even win the SEC and earn a bye to the quarterfinals.
And the path of a two-loss Tennessee team missing the playoff is very narrow, and unlikely to unfold in the specific way that would be necessary to bounce the Vols out of the bracket.
So don't worry, Vols fans, but consider yourself warned.
Oh, and here's one final warning: Vanderbilt lurks at the end of Tennessee's schedule.
Blake Toppmeye is the national college football columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on X@btoppmeyer.
Subscribeto read all his columns.Also check out his podcast,SEC football unfiltered.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2024/11/08/tennessee-football-cfp-bracket-predictions-vols/76123538007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dominant Cal scores Day 1 at ITA West Sectionals
- Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam, authorities say | BBC News
- Erdoan calls on EU to restart Turkey's accession process
- ATC Lahore grants bail to Imran Khan in four May 9 cases
- Tennessee football fans, I won't worry you, but here's a little warning
- New study finds link between sleep problems and dementia risk
- AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning coalition for 2024
- Cricket news, live updates today November 8, 2024: Sublime Sabalenka is on top of the world
- Where to Buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: UK/US Links and Prices
- Science Spotlight: Impact Prop: Students must remain protected from earthquakes
- Pak: Court to pronounce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's bail plea on November 12
- Mattarella in China, meeting with Xi Jinping: No to the threat of use of force between States