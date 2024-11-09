Tennessee football fans, I won't worry you, but here's a little warning

I'm not here to be alarmist, but I won't ignore warning flags either.

And what do those warning marks tell me?

No. 7 Tennessee has work to do to make the College Football Playoff, and there is certainly work to do to host a first-round playoff game.

The Vols (7-1) should be relatively happy with their spot in the initial CFP rankings. Despite a loss at Arkansas, they were ahead of two undefeated teams from Power Four conferences. If the playoff started today, the Vols would host a first-round game.

Not bad, huh?

Not safe either.

Tennessee should do well against lowly Mississippi State on Saturday, but next comes a trip to Georgia.

If the Vols lose to Georgia and finish 10-2, combined with a win over No. 10 Notre Dame and go 11-1, the Irish could pass Tennessee and knock the Vols out of position to win a first-round game to organize.

TOP CITIZENS:Why playing in the SEC Championship game isn't all it's cracked up to be

CFP RANKINGS:The committee shows great infatuation with Big Ten, while disapproving of one team in particular

Consider: Four conference champions get a bye before the quarterfinals. Let's assume Oregon wins the Big Ten. That leaves No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas and No. 6 Penn State as the teams ahead of Tennessee, which would host in the first round. If Notre Dame then overtakes the Vols, poof, goodbye host status in the first round.

Okay, fine, but at least a 10-2 Tennessee team would be assured of a playoff spot, right?

Well, about that

No. No. 15 LSU will host No. 11 Alabama on Saturday, and No. 16 Ole Miss will host No. 3 Georgia.

Combine wins over LSU and Ole Miss with Tennessee losing to Georgia the following week, and the Vols could be in trouble.

LSU beating Alabama would neutralize the best line on Tennessee's resume, and Ole Miss beating Georgia before Tennessee loses to Georgia could cause a problem.

If LSU and Ole Miss win Saturday and the Vols lose a second game, Tennessee could be left behind Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss and hope for a fifth playoff bid in the SEC, a bid that likely won't happen.

Now I told you I wouldn't be an alarmist, so I'll inject a dose of calm for Vols fans who might feel their pulse racing.

If LSU or Ole Miss loses, the Vols would likely be safe at 10-2.

Let's also not rule out the possibility that Tennessee could beat Georgia. The Bulldogs are many things, but they are not impenetrable.

There are plenty of opportunities for Tennessee to make the playoffs, host a first-round playoff game, or even win the SEC and earn a bye to the quarterfinals.

And the path of a two-loss Tennessee team missing the playoff is very narrow, and unlikely to unfold in the specific way that would be necessary to bounce the Vols out of the bracket.

So don't worry, Vols fans, but consider yourself warned.

Oh, and here's one final warning: Vanderbilt lurks at the end of Tennessee's schedule.

Blake Toppmeye is the national college football columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on X@btoppmeyer.

Subscribeto read all his columns.Also check out his podcast,SEC football unfiltered.