Dominant Cal scores Day 1 at ITA West Sectionals







ITA Cal's Carl Emil Overbeck (left) and Theo Dean (right) didn't lose a game in their opening match at ITA sectionals.

MALIBU The California men's tennis team was victorious in all seven matches on the first day of the ITA West Sectional Championships in Pepperdine on Thursday. Cal saw three of its doubles teams advance to the quarterfinals and four Golden Bears reached the singles round of 16 on Friday. The Bears were especially impressive in doubles, as no other school has more than one duo in the quarterfinals. Cal also has the most student-athletes in the round of 16 in singles; UCLA is second with three players in the second round. In the opening round of 16 in doubles, Cal was ranked 25th Theo Daan And Carl Emil Overbeck The tournament's top-seeded duo dominated Air Force's Phillip Deaton and AJ Moore 6-0, 6-0; Ranked 13th Alex Chang And Mikey Wright defeated Conrad Brown and Dominique Rolland of UC Santa Barbara 6-2, 6-4; And Derrick Chen And Timofey Stepanov defeated Arizona's Casper Christensen and Zoran Ludoski 2-6, 7-5, 10-7. In the opening round of 32 singles match, fourth-seeded and 123rd-ranked Chang won in three sets over 101st-seeded Karl Lee of USC 6–3, 6–7 (5), 6–1; Nos. Placed 5-8 and ranked 44th Theo Daan held off Arizona's 109th-ranked Casper Christensen 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4; Chen defeated Jett Middleton of Boise State in straight sets 6-0, 6-3; and Stepanov completed Cal's day one sweep with a 6-0, 7-6(3) win over UCLA's Gianluca Ballotta. Cal hopes to qualify as many Bears as possible for the individual NCAA tournament through sectionals. The four singles semifinalists advance to the NCAA Singles Championship, while the top three doubles teams qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship. Overbeck, who will not compete in singles in Malibu, has already qualified for NCAA singles. Friday's schedule at the ITA West Sectional Championships begins with the doubles quarterfinals at 10 a.m. PT, while the round of 16 in singles begins at 12:30 p.m. PT. ITA West Sectional Championships

November 7, 2024, in Malibu, California.

Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center Doubles Round of 16

[1] No. 25 Theo Daan / Carl Emil Overbeck (Cal) for sure. Phillip Deaton/AJ Moore (Air Force), 6-0, 6-0

No. 13 Alex Chang / Mikey Wright (Cal) for sure. Conrad Brown/Dominique Rolland (UCSB), 6-2, 6-4

Derrick Chen / Timofey Stepanov (Cal) for sure. Casper Christensen/Zoran Ludoski (Arizona), 2-6, 7-5, 10-7 Singles Round of 32

[4] No. 123 Alex Chang (Cal) for sure. No. 101 Karl Lee (USC), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1

Timofey Stepanov (Cal) for sure. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA), 6-0, 7-6(3)

[5-8] No. 44 Theo Daan (Cal) for sure. No. 109 Casper Christensen (Arizona), 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4

Derrick Chen (Cal) for sure. Jett Middleton (Boise State), 6-0, 6-3 Stay informed For more coverage of the bears, follow them on@CalMensTennis), Instagram (@CalMensTennis) and Facebook (/CalMensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/11/8/mens-tennis-dominant-cal-sweeps-day-1-at-ita-west-sectionals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos