India says no to playing Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan | Cricket news





Pakistan's Babar Azam and India's Virat Kohli in a file photo. The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and wants to play their matches at a neutral venue. It is reliably learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ) and other stakeholders, and there is a good chance that matches will be played in Dubai.

“Yes, the BCCI has raised concerns about the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play matches at a neutral venue and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the matches involving the Men in Blue,” said a source follows developments.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had already prepared the schedule for the multinational tournament and India would play its matches in Lahore. However, there was no discussion on the draft and now BCCI's decision will result in some changes before the schedule can be announced to the public. Will the 2025 Champions Trophy Final take place in Pakistan? | Beyond the border As per the original plan, the full schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy would be released on Monday, but now it remains to be seen how much time the global cricket body would take to make the necessary changes.

Dubai is a comfortable option as the ICC has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments there and seamlessly hosted the recent Women's T20 World Cup, which was moved from Bangladesh due to the political unrest in the country.

“There are no problems in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics are not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC has things under control when it comes to Dubai,” the source added.

The tournament will start on February 19 and the title battle is scheduled for March 9. The PCB has already started upgrading the existing venues for the 50-over tournament.

