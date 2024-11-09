Stark County High School Football Scores, Ohio Playoff Games, Round 2





The Ohio high school football playoffs resume tonight with six Stark County teams and several others from the region playing in Round 2. Scroll below for the region's second round scoreboard. Are you missing anything from our recent coverage? Here's some of it: Breakdowns and predictions of second-round games, the full OHSAA second-round schedule, a look at the latest regular season stats, our midseason awards, our latest power poll, and the latest Ohio Super 25 State Poll. Stark County high school football playoff scores – OHSAA second round, Nov. 8 Division I, Region 1

McKinley 35, Jackson 32, Q4 | Click here for live updates

Division II, Region 5

Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Click here for live updates

More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Click here for live updates

Division II, Region 7

Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Click here for live updates

Perry 10, Big Walnut 21, Q3

Division IV, Region 13

Glenville 13, West Branch 0, Q4

Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Click here for live updates

Division V, Region 17

Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Click here for live updates

Division VII, Region 25

Lowellville 14, Malvern 42, Q4 Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network 2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. 2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info Looking back at Weeks 1-11 of Stark County high school football Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is: Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8 Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5 Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4 Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Stark County Football Season Preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024 Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/sports/high-school/fridaynightohio/2024/11/08/high-school-football-scores-stark-county-ohio-massillon-ohsaa-playoff-games-second-round/76099793007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos