High school football scores in Akron, Ohio, OHSAA playoff games





Four games pitting Akron-area teams against each other highlight today's games in the second round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs. The matches all start at 7pm and the seeded teams 1-8 are the home teams. Walsh Jesuit (11-0), the top team in the finals of the USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 Poll and the only No. 1 seed in the Akron region, will play Hudson (6-5); No. 2 seed Archbishop Hoban (9-2) will meet Lake (7-4); No. 3 seed Nordonia (9-2) plays Green (7-4); and No. 3 seed Streetsboro (11-0) will play Northwest (9-2). We have full coverage all night long. Check back here for score updates, as well as box scores from area games at the end of the night. Greater Akron High School Football Playoff Scores – Friday, November 8 Division II, Region 5 Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 21 | END | TO SUMMARIZE

TO SUMMARIZE Archbishop Hoban 21, Lake 14 | END | TO SUMMARIZE

TO SUMMARIZE Nordonia 42, Green 17 | END |TO SUMMARIZE Division II, Region 6 Highland 49, Toledo St. Francis de Sales 20 | END

Wadsworth 21, North Ridgeville 10 | END OHSAA Football Playoffs:Complete the OHSAA Round 2 schedule Division III, Region 9 Aurora 42, Geneva 14 | END

CVCA 19, Chardon 16 | END Division III, Region 10 Toledo Central Catholic 48, Revere 0 | END Division IV, Region 13 Streetsboro 34, Northwest 7 | END |TO SUMMARIZE Division V, Region 17 Manchester 41, Burton Berkshire 19 | END |TO SUMMARIZE Division VI, Region 21 Columbia 28, Mogador 0 | END Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network 2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. 2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info Read more about your favorite players, teams Top players to watch in 2024: 10 QBs to Watch | 10 RBs to Watch | 10 WRs/TEs to Watch | 10 OL to watch | 10DL to watch | 10 specialists to keep an eye on | 10 Two-Way Players to Watch | £10 to watch | 10 DBs to watch College Football Recruiting: Ranking the top 20 high school prospects in Greater Akron/Canton

10 QBs to Watch | 10 RBs to Watch | 10 WRs/TEs to Watch | 10 OL to watch | 10DL to watch | 10 specialists to keep an eye on | 10 Two-Way Players to Watch | £10 to watch | 10 DBs to watch College Football Recruiting: Ranking the top 20 high school prospects in Greater Akron/Canton

Ranking the top 20 high school prospects in Greater Akron/Canton Area ranking: What were the top Akron-area teams heading into the OHSAA playoffs? Here are our rankings

What were the top Akron-area teams heading into the OHSAA playoffs? Here are our rankings The 2024 season could be magical: Here are 10 reasons to pay attention to football in the Akron area this season Looking back at Weeks 1-11 of high school football in the Akron area If you missed any of our previous coverage this season, you can find it here: Akron Area Football Week 11: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 10 Akron Area Football Week 10: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Akron Area Football Week 9: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Akron Area Football Week 8: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 8 Akron Area Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Akron Area Football Week 6: High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Akron Area Football Week 5: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 5 Akron Area Football Week 4: High School Football Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in week 4 Akron Area Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Akron Area Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Akron area Football week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Akron area Football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024 Remark: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to submit all sports statistics to the Akron Beacon Journal. Information must be sent by email to [email protected] by Monday afternoon and include the athlete's name, school, rank, position and relevant achievements.

