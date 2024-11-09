Cruz, Roach advance to semifinals ITA Sectionals Tennis Georgia Tech women's yellow jackets





ATHENS, Ga. Georgia Techs doubles team of Alejandra Cruz And Seen Roach punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the ITA Sectional Championships on Friday, achieving an outright victory in the quarter-finals. The elite tournament will be played at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex at the University of Georgia. Doubles opened day two of the tournament as the Jackets faced Tennessee's Leyla Britez and Vanesa Suarez in the quarterfinals. The Jackets were broken in their first service game, allowing Tennessee to open with a 2–0 lead, but Cruz and Roach quickly came back to win the next three games to take a 3–2 lead in the opening set. The teams tossed games back and forth to stay on serve at 5 apiece before Tennessee held on to take a 6-5 lead. But the Jackets held on in the next game, forcing a first-set tiebreaker. After Tennessee won the first point in the tiebreaker, Cruz and Roach rattled off the next seven points to take the opening set, 7-6 (7-1). Cruz and Roach carried momentum into the second set and quickly opened a dominant lead. After the teams traded the first two games, the Jackets captured the next four games and held a 5-1 lead. Tennessee rallied late to win its next two games 5-3, but Cruz served out the match to seal the victory 7-6 (1), 6-3 to claim a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. Kate Sharabura And Scarlett Nicholson took part in the back draw of the doubles. The pair took a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 decision over Tulane's Leigh Van Zyl and Campbell Ricci to advance to the semifinals on Saturday. In singles, Tech had Sharabura and Cruz compete in the consolation round. Sharabura picked up a win over Rachel Krzyzak of Mississippi in a three-set battle, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to reach the quarterfinals where she faced Elim Yan of Tennessee. The senior kept things moving and defeated Yan in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. Sharabura will participate in the consolation semi-finals on Saturday. Cruz lost in the consolation first round to Sophia Biolay (UCF), 6-3, 6-3. The play continues on Saturday with, in addition to consolation, the semi-finals of both singles and doubles. The action starts at 9:00 am

RESULTS

Double

D-QF: #88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. No. 79 Leyla Britez/Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee) 7-6 (1), 6-3

C-DQF: No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Leigh Van Zyl/Campbell Ricci (Tulane) 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 Singles

C-R16: No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Rachel Krzyzak (Mississippi) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

C-R16: No. 35 Sophia Biolay (UCF) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-3

C-QF: #117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Elim Yan (Tennessee) 7-5, 6-2 Saturday's schedule

D-SF: No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. No. 64 Bridget Stammel/Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt)

