Wisconsin high school football playoffs quarterfinals: schedule, scores





(This story has been updated to add new information. It will be updated again.) The third round of the Wisconsin high school playoffs is here, with 60 teams remaining in 11-player football and 8-player football. Here is the full schedule for the quarter-finals in the seven divisions Football for 11 players and for the semi-final matchups Football for 8 players. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. Check back here for score updates throughout the night. Wisconsin high school football scores: WIAA 11-player quarterfinals Division 1 DC Everest 31, Waunakee 21, finals Bay Port 35, Marquette 21, finals Muskego 21, Neenah 7, finals Mukwonago 17, Arrowhead 6, final Division 2 Rice Lake 28, New Richmond 6, final West De Pere 20, Kaukauna 14, final Badger 42, Milton 22, final Slinger 17, Homestead 14, final Division 3 La Crosse Logan 51, Medford 48, finals Notre Dame 28, Grafton 6, final Catholic Memorial 17, Mount Horeb 14, final Wisconsin Lutheran 21, New Berlin West 14, finals Division 4 Baldwin-Woodville 48, Freedom 35. final Winneconne 20, Mayville 10, final Columbus 14, Thomas Aquinas 8, halftime Racine St. Catherine's 13, Lake Mills 7, rest Division 5 Northwestern 20, Saint Croix Falls 8, finals Wrightstown 21, Kiel 20, final Prairie du Chien 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0, finals Stratford 34, Lake Country Lutheran 11, finals Division 6 Grantsburg 31, Regis 8, finals Bond duel 15, Coleman 13, final Belleville 35, Lancaster 32, finals Lomira 24, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7, final Division 7 Boyceville 21, Spring Valley 6, finals Edgar 29, Lourdes Academy 6, final Potosi/Cassville 21, River Ridge 14, final Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 42, Johnson Creek 0, finals Wisconsin High School Football Scores: WIAA 8-Player Semifinals Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Northwood/Solon Springs 14, finals Owen-Withee 23, Highland 21, final Watch the Cellcom high school football game of the week Click to watch the Division 1 playoff game: Muskego at Neenah. Football Preview in Appleton:High school football playoffs: top games, coaches' notes and quarterfinal predictions Green Bay Area Football Preview:Here's a look at the five Green Bay Area high school football teams left in the WIAA playoffs Watch Wisconsin high school football games on NFHS Network Click hereto see other streaming options for high school football teams in Wisconsin tonight. Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postcrescent.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/08/wisconsin-high-school-football-quarterfinal-playoffs-schedule-scores/76088101007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos