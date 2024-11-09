Men's tennis announces spring 2025 schedule





OMAHA, born Creighton men's tennis head coach Gerard Posch officially announced the Bluejays 2025 spring schedule on Wednesday, November 6. The Bluejays will participate in 26 matches, including eight at the Hanscom Tennis Center and four at the Koch Family Tennis Center. Three of Creighton's matchups also feature teams that finished last season in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's year-end rankings. Creighton is scheduled to start the spring season at home with a doubleheader on Jan. 18 against Saint Louis and Doane before traveling to California for a game with UNLA on Monday, Jan. 20. The Bluejays then return to the Midwest to take on Gustavus Adolphus. January 25 in St. Peter's, Minnesota. In February, the Bluejays will play six of their seven matches from the friendly confines of the Hanscom Tennis Center. The homestand begins on February 1 with a doubleheader against Pratt Community College and Midland. The Jays will then travel east on I-80 on February 8 to take on former Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake before returning home to take on Nebraska-Kearney on February 11 . The Bluejays open BIG EAST play against St. John's on Feb. 15, with a matchup against Butler looming on Feb. 16. Creighton closes February with a game against crosstown rival Omaha before opening March with an in-state doubleheader. rival Nebraska on March 2. The Bluejays then hit the road for spring break, traveling to Los Angeles to take on Cal Poly on March 11 and UC Santa Barbara on March 12. Creighton then flies to the Windy City for a pair of BIG EAST games against DePaul (March 14) and Georgetown (March 15). The White and the Blue return to Omaha on March 22 to take on Illinois State before taking on Marquette on March 28. The Bluejays close out the home portion of their schedule with a pair of games against North Dakota on March 29 and Weber State. on March 30. April opens with road games at Bethel College on April 3, Wichita State on April 5 and a road game at Oral Roberts on April 5 before heading to Missouri to take on Washington University and Saint Louis in the regular season finale on April 13. The BIG EAST Championships will take place again in Cayce, SC on April 17-20. All Bluejays home games are free and open to the public.

