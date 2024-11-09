Denver Womens Tennis posts six wins to open Colorado Cup





DENVER The University of Denver women's tennis team won six of seven matches entering the 2024 Colorado Cup on Friday at Denver Tennis Park. DU opened the day with a series of three doubles matches, including two victories for the junior team Hana Beirova Novak and freshmen Natalia Cinkova . Juniors Claudia Martinez de Velasco And Louise Wikander used a late break for a 7-5 win to keep Denver undefeated in doubles. In singles, Wikander and Martinez de Velasco both won in straight sets, dropping only three and four games respectively. Beirovi Novak ended the day with a comeback victory with a bagel in the second set, finishing with a 10-3 victory in the match tiebreak. The Colorado Cup continues Saturday at the Denver Tennis Park, starting at 9 a.m. MT with a round of doubles, followed by a round of singles. Also in action Friday for the DU women's tennis program were seniors Andrea Burguete Beltran and junior Marley Lambert at the 2024 ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Georgia. The duo recorded a straight-sets victory in the round of 16 before falling to the top seed in the quarter-finals. FRIDAY'S RESULTS

DOUBLE

Beira Novak/Cinková (YOU) for sure. Bozinovska/Schnell (WSU): 6-2

Martinez de Velasco/Wikander (DU) for sure. McKenzie/Numanoglu (Tulsa): 7-5

BeiroviNovak/Cinková (DU) for sure. Hill/Li (WSU): 6-3

Gaines/Sodre (UNM) def. Hutchings/Wilmot (Tulsa): 6-4

Basson/Singh (Tulsa) final Taborga/Vandeputte (UNM): 6-2 SINGLES

Hana Beirova Novak (DU) for sure. Maria Sodre (UNM): 4-6 6-0 [10-3] Jessica Hill (WSU) def. Natalia Cinkova (DU): 7-6(2) 6-4

Claudia Martinez de Velasco (DU) defeated Yingpangan Li (WSU): 6-3 6-1

Louise Wikander (YOU) for sure. Sydney Quick (WSU): 6-2 6-1

Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) def. Rebekkah Gaines (UNM): 7-5 7-6(2)

Erin McKenzie (Tulsa) def. Maud Vandeputte (UNM): 6-2 1-6 6-3

Taya Wilmot (Tulsa) def. Maria Sodre (UNM): 6-3 6-3

Saniya Singh (Tulsa) def. Sofia Taborga (UNM): 7-6(2) 7-5

Eda Numanoglu (Tulsa) def. Alicia Celorio Morales (WSU): 6-4 6-2

Bella Basson (Tulsa) def. Aleksandra Bozinovska (WSU): 6-2 6-0 SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

DOUBLE

Becirovic Novak/Cinková (DU) vs. McKenzie/Numanoglu (Tulsa)

Martinez de Velasco/Wikander (YOU) vs. Singh/Bason (Tulsa)

Martinez de Velasco/Wikander (DU) vs. Hutchings/Wilmot (Tulsa)

Gaines/Sodre (UNM) vs. Bozinovska/Schnell (WSU)

Taborga/Vandeputte (UNM) vs. Hill/Morales (WSU) SINGLES

Hana Becirovic Novak (DU) vs. Bella Basson (Tulsa)

Natalia Cinkova (DU) vs. Aleksandra Bozinovska (WSU)

Claudia Martinez de Velasco (DU) vs. Taya Wilmot (Tulsa)

Louise Wikander (DU) vs. Lily Hutchings (Tulsa)

Erin McKenzie (Tulsa) vs. Rebekkah Gaines (UNM)

Sydney Schnell (WSU) vs. Maud Vandeputte (UNM)

Yingpangan Li (WSU) vs….Maria Sodre (UNM)

Jessica Hill (WSU) vs. Sofia Taborga (UNM)

Alicia Celorio Morales (WSU) vs…. Saniya Singh (Tulsa)

