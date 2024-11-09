University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





ATHENS, Ga. Ole Miss women's tennis punched a pair of tickets to the semifinals in both doubles and singles on Friday at the ITA Sectionals in Athens, Georgia. Ole Miss women's tennis punched a pair of tickets to the semifinals in both doubles and singles on Friday at the ITA Sectionals in Athens, Georgia. Ludmila Kariesová had a remarkable day in Athens from start to finish. She achieved her 50th victory in doubles and advanced to the last four in doubles together with Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher. The duo defeated Xavier, consisting of Elizabeth Pendergast and Emily Flowers, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). In singles, Kareisová also qualified for the semifinals, after facing another rebel. Emma Necklace . In a guaranteed final four situation for Ole Miss, senior Kareisová finished on top. Lucie Petruzelova fought back from a first-set loss to defeat No. 103 seed Alisha Dudeney of Florida. The senior dominated the second set to force a tiebreak and at one point held a 5-1 lead over Dudeney. After a vicious comeback attempt from Dudeney, Petruzelova sealed her victory with the final point, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). Leclercq-Ficher's run in the singles main draw ended after a defeat to Georgia's Catherine Aulia. Kette and Leclercq-Ficher's tournament is not over yet, as they retake the field in Saturday's play-offs to determine fifth to eighth places. Leclercq-Ficher will face Dudeney while Kette will face Valeria Ray of Vanderbilt. Kareisová and Petruzelova will represent Ole Miss against a pair of ranked opponents in No. 75 Guillermina Grant of Georgia and No. 81 Aulia of Tennessee. As it stands now, Grant and Aulia are the tournament's first and second seeds. Petruzelova will look to avenge Leclercq-Ficher against Aulia, while Kareisova will be hoping to topple top-ranked Grant. Rachel Kryzyak and Kette battled for the final spot to round out the doubles quarterfinals. After a close match against Georgia, Ole Miss came out on top, 7(7)-6(5), 7-5. Kette and Krzyzak faltered in the quarterfinals later on Friday, ending the duo's tournament streak after a loss to Vanderbilt. The semi-finals of the singles, semi-finals and doubles start on Saturday morning. For more information about Ole Miss Women's Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram at@OleMissWTennis. Also follow coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers. Doubles R16:

Emma Necklace And Rachel Krzyzak (Ole ma'am) final Sarah Branicki and Haley Gaudette (Georgia) 7(7)-6(5), 7-5 Double R8:

Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova (Ole Miss) defend. Elizabeth Pendergast and Emily Flowers (Xavier) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) No. 64 Bridget Stammel and Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt) def. Emma Necklace And Rachel Krzyzak (Ole ma'am) 6-2, 6-2 Singles: R8

Ludmila Kareisova (Ole Miss) def. Emma Necklace (Ole ma'am) 6-2,6-1

Lucie Petruzelova (Ole ma'am) final No. 103 Alicia Dudeney (Florida) 4-6, 6-3, 76 (7-3) No. 81 Catherine Aulia (Tennessee) def. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (Ole Miss) 6-1, 6-0 R16 Comfort: Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech) def. Rachel Krzyak (Ole Miss) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5

